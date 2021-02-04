Best Inc Delivers Trusted Solder Training Courses and Circuit Board Repair Services

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Best Inc deals in a wide variety of PCB services, training, and products. They have built a lot of distinctive PCB repair products. These include HeatShields, Stencilmate™ leadless, metal SMT stencils, Ezreball™ reballing performs, Stencilquik™ BGA stencils, Stiknpeel™ rework stencils, etc. Moreover, Best Inc's HeatShields™ is a flexible and effective material for shielding components. While StencilMate™ offers a simple way for the rework of leadless devices, and EzReball™ is a unique reballing preform system which is ideal for the smallest devices. Lastly, their StencilQuik™ offers quick and simple placement of BGAs.



Answering a query, Best Inc's spokesperson said, "We own various equipment which possess the highest level of development. This makes rework performed on your PCBs and BGAs to be completed appropriately. It is guaranteed. Best Inc is also a professional solder training company that officially authorizes technicians in different IPC certification programs. We also offer custom Best Inc courses which include hand soldering and PCB rework".



Best Inc has thoroughly acquainted instructors that provide solder training and certification. They offer solder training in whatever format needed by the student in their facility or through their Mobile Training Center. This is known to be cost-effective as it involves having practicals and solder training and certification at a person's location via modern tools. This is comfortable as it does not require the student to visit the site. Hence, people in need of one of the best solder training courses can contact Best Inc, as they can bring the whole experience to people.



The spokesperson further added, "Lead-free 101 imparts knowledge and hands-on skills while keeping the nuances of lead-free IPC hand soldering apparent to starting soldering students or those that are new to the electronics industry. It makes them to engage in 25% classroom lecture and 75% hands-on skills development sessions. Following its conclusion, the students get a BEST certificate of completion".



Best Inc has carried out circuit board rework/repair services for projects with a range of 1 board to 175,000 boards. They ensure that all boards are brought back to their owners without damage. Through their rework/repair process, they have saved millions for their customers. Their circuit board repair service is known to be swift and dependable. Due to their specialized processes in rework and repair, their operators' individual output is superlative to that of in-house operators. Those who require one of the best circuit board repair services can reach out to Best Inc.



About Best Inc

Best Inc offers a wide selection of PCB products, services, and training. They also provide Lead-free IPC Hand Soldering Introduction course. It is a two-day course that requires the student's active participation. Lead-free 101 is an introductory skills course that was created to teach selected content to beginning soldering techs. Furthermore, Best Inc's students are being given a certificate of completion at the end of the course. Topics included are ESD, Basics of Lead-free Soldering, IPC Class 2 workmanship standards, Introduction to Metcal, Component ID, Through-hole Lead-Free soldering, and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Lead-Free soldering. People on the verge to enroll for a IPC hand soldering course can contact Best Inc.



Contact Information:



BEST Inc.



3603 Edison Place ,

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008.

Phone Number: 847 797 9250.

Fax: 847 797 9255.

Email: info@solder.net

Web: https://www.solder.net/