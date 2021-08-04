BEST Inc. Discovers a Way to Help Technicians Navigate the Job Market

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- BEST Inc. is a Chicago-based electronics company that stands out for many reasons. The company doesn't just offer patented electronic products. It also offers extensive training for electricians who wish to sharpen their IPC and PCB skills. The company has so far trained hundreds of technicians within Chicago. It continues to train even beyond Chicago as it now offers online courses. The company's Mobile Training Centre also makes it very easy for anyone who wishes to enroll in any of their courses. MTC as the center is aptly referred to, goes straight to a trainee's location as opposed to the traditional approach where trainees have to go to a service provider.



Speaking about the courses offered at BEST Inc., the company's spokesperson said, "Our main aim isn't making it easy for one to get j-std training kit. We're more than that. We've been in the market long enough to understand its dynamics and what it demands. That explains why the courses we offer are tailored to meet market demands. We know for a fact that for any technician to survive in the job market, IPC-J-STD-001H is a must-have standard especially for technicians who work with printed circuit assemblies. This is yet another gap we bridge, and we do it so effortlessly because we're in touch with market demands."



BEST Inc. also offers extensive courses in different PCB and IPC fields. This means trainees can ace their soldering and PCB or ICP rework and repair skills. Notably, these courses are offered via Mobile Training Center which as already mentioned, is a training center on wheels. Trainees get to benefit from hands-on experience as well first-hand instructions from skilled and experienced technicians.



The company's spokesperson went on to state, "Our Ipc 620 Training is widely respected in the job market. But then again, there's much more to the training than just giving trainees leverage in the job market. We ensure that the training program is extensive. That's because we know our trainees will be dealing with complex Ipc and PCB issues which can easily put people's lives at risk. We can say the same thing about our IPC-A-260 certification program. We can in fact, safely state that the program offers those interested in it wire harness assembly and wire terminal quality assurance that's industry traceable."



So far, BEST Inc. has trained hundreds of technicians within Chicago. It gets better with the fact that BEST isn't just a training institute. BEST Inc. is an electronic products outlet. The company sells patented electronic products countrywide. Much of its success has to do with the special attention it gives to trainees and its customers. The company's patented products and soldering equipment have also proven to be of great value as they last.



About BEST Inc.

Best Inc. is incorporated in Chicago, Illinois as an electronics service provider and training center. The company offers patented electronic products as well as extensive electrical courses and Ipc Certifications Training. Notably, classes offered at BEST Inc. are both online and physical.



Contact Details



BEST Inc.

3603 Edison Place

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Phone: 847.797.9250

Fax: 847.797.9255

Email: info@solder.net