BEST Inc.: Offering First-Rate EZReball BGA Reballing Preforms and Printed Circuit Board Repair Services

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- BEST Inc. is an electronics company that offers solder training, PCB services, and PCB rework, repair, and assembly products. The company provides wide-ranging PCB repair products, including Ezreball™, reballing preforms, Stencilquik™ BGA stencils, metal SMT stencils, IPC materials, solder training kits, Stencilmate™ leadless, and more. Their soldering technicians have IPC certifications and are adept at carrying out complex PCB rework/repair, and BGA repair/reballing works using advanced equipment. Furthermore, BEST Inc. can also handle several PCB repairs such as masks, BGA pads, gold fingers, plated holes, edges, pad and traces, broken corners, and populated boards.



Responding to a query, BEST Inc's spokesperson commented, "We offer an array of cutting-edge PCB rework and repair services. Our team includes IPC trainers who are individually experienced in electronics training and services. They ensure to impart all our student technicians with the required skills to work on contemporary electronic PCBs and soldering. We do well to deliver outstanding works in all our services, be it in PCB repairs or solder training. You can trust us always to offer BEST services!"



BEST Inc. provides its customers with Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) repairs that are timely and reliable. They make use of a range of PCB repair equipment such as lasers, which can ablade, cut, scribe, or remove several solder masks on PCBs. After repairs, BEST Inc. always ensures to return PCBs to their customers in good condition. The company has successfully handled PCB repair works on over 175,000 boards. Also, their PCB repair staff are trained consistently by instructors trained in military 3M. Electronic companies that intend to get circuit board repairing service can reach out to BEST Inc.



The spokesperson further added, "BEST EZReball™ process is a trusted solution to all your reballing issues. If you require a swift reballing method, you can be sure that you are in the right place. Our experts are well-trained, as we understand that reballing requires a high sense of professionalism and skill. So, you need not worry about getting the best results from us. When it comes to IPC 7711/21 Procedure 5.7.6., BEST EZReball™ process is recognized as one of the most trusted BGA reballing methods. As a result of its simplicity, the EZReball™ BGA Reballing process can be handled even by a newbie repair technician, as it helps them easily replace balls on a BGA package on time".



BEST Inc. has a lead-free IPC hand soldering introduction course for student technicians, which involves 75% hands-on skills acquisition sessions and 25% lectures. The lead-free IPC hand soldering introduction course lasts for two days. Several topics, including component ID, ESD, basics of lead-free soldering, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lead-free soldering, IPC Class 2 workmanship standards, and more, are being taught. Participants are also provided with a functioning kit and are issued a certificate upon completion. Instructors or technicians who want to enroll for IPC hand soldering training can reach out to BEST Inc.



BEST Inc. specializes in IPC training, solder tools, as well as a PCB rework and solder certification. The company also provides EZReball™ reballing preforms based on the alloy and device array specifications of their customers. Electronic companies looking for a better BGA reballing method can trust BEST Inc. to deliver excellent services.



