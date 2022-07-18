BEST Inc. Offers Outstanding BGA Component Rework Service

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2022 -- BEST Inc. is a company that operates numerous divisions, including the rework/ repair division, which can provide expert rework, repair, and ECO modifications to clients' PCBs, as well as prototype runs. They utilize state-of-the-art equipment for this purpose and have certified operators who ensure that the work done on their PCBs will be done quickly, correctly, and reliably. Since all their rework and repair processes are specialized, their operators' output per person far exceeds that of in-house operators. They have managed to perform PCB rework services for projects ranging from one board to 175,000 boards, with all returned to clients without damage.



Answering a query, the company spokesperson said "There are several potential problems that a BGA rework technician needs to watch out for during BGA replacement. Controlling the downward placement force during the BGA placement process is critical. If the site has been paste printed, too much downward force can cause the paste to move outwards and short out neighboring devices if on the outside or short internal BGAs underneath the package."



Typically, BGA devices that are mass-produced are often in need of reworking for several reasons. For instance, when the gold fingers get scratched, contaminated with solder, or if the plating is worn, there will be a need for reworking. For such services, clients can contact BEST Inc. They have been reworking BGAs since their inception and continue to stay on the cutting edge with the latest package styles and techniques.



Therefore, by partnering with them, clients are assured of them leveraging their extensive industry experience and commitment to quality and customer service to bring them several benefits they will not find them elsewhere. They include access to the most advanced re-work equipment available on the market, IPC-certified technicians specially trained for BGA rework, and more. Those inquiring about BGA reballing process can contact the company.



The company spokesperson added, "A different phenomenon can occur if paste flux is used for rework. If too much downward pressure is applied during the BGA placement process then the underside of the BGA can float and end up a whole row off. Too much pressure during the BGA placement process can also lead to potentially uncleanable flux areas between the balls which may lead to electrical performance problems or even long-term reliable problems. For more insight, clients can contact us."



At BEST Inc., they can also assist clients in diagnosing and troubleshooting their own BGA rework process. They can do that by reviewing their process documentation, auditing their BGA rework, or developing a highly successful one for their operation, including the development of thermal profiles, which are critical to reworking.



So, they are the one-stop solution for all BGA rework needs. And if one needs expensive or sensitive components salvaged from a PCB, then the company is their source for BGA component salvaging. The same applies to those in need of BGA placement techniques. Their engineers have developed better processed to make BGA repair and reworking more consistent, repeatable, and reliable.



