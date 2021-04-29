BEST Inc. Offers Quality IPC Hand Soldering Training, PCB Board Repair Services, and Electronic X-Ray Sorting

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- BEST Inc. offers Printed Circuit Board (PCB) reworks, repairs and assembly products, first-class PCB repair services, electronic x-ray sorting, solder training, and more. The company has employed technicians with the skills required to work on soldering and modern electronic PCBs efficiently. More so, with over 10 years of experience and IPC 7721 certification in the field, BEST Inc's technicians possess the professionalism and expertise needed in handling the most challenging PCB repairs.



Responding to a query, BEST Inc's spokesperson commented, "At BEST Inc., we are committed to offering state-of-the-art rework/repair equipment. We only use equipment that provides rigid process control, and each solder joint is examined by our operator and quality control technician. Our services are carried out and made to comply with IPC-7711/7721 guidelines for rework, repair, and modification of PCBs and electronic assemblies. Also, each of our boards is scrutinized in line with IPC-A-610, Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies".



At BEST Inc, they have the necessary equipment and experience to offer quality electronic x-ray sorting services and inspection of components, PCBs, wire harnesses, and more. Their Chicago facility has 2 high-powered (130kV) small 3um spot size x-ray systems with capabilities of 2um features. They can handle PCBs of 711mm x 762mm (28" x 30"). The systems are integrated with top-notch inspection software for void detection calculations for leadless device ground connections, hole fill calculations, ball sphericity calculations for BGAs. Furthermore, they also have articulating specimen tables that help handle oblique or 3D viewing of component locations. For information on electronic x-ray sorting price clients can get in touch with BEST Inc.



The spokesperson further added, "At BEST Inc, we are can take vivid images, which allow and help our trained personnel to handle various electronic assemblies. Among these electronic assemblies are flex & rigid flex assemblies and unpopulated PCBs, which are all examined by certified instructors and partners in line with IPC-A-600 or IPC-6102 guidelines".



Moreover, BEST Inc. offers clients timely and reliable PCB repair services such as SMT pad repair, gold finger repair and replating, microminiature BGA pad repair, populated PCB repair, and more. They make use of circuit board repair equipment which include high-speed drilling and machining capabilities on-site. This enables them to carry out specialized PCB repairs. They also have a wide range of lasers which can cut, scribe, ablade and remove selective solder mask on PCBs. Thus, clients in search of a PCB board repair service can reach out to BEST Inc.



About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. provides an extensive range of PCB services, solder training & certification, and products for PCB rework, repair and assembly. They also offer an introductory course on lead-free IPC hand soldering. The Basics of Lead Free Hand Soldering (Lead Free 101) has a 2 days duration and helps newbies in the electronics industry build their knowledge and acquire hands-on skills on lead-free IPC hand soldering. People who are on the lookout for an IPC hand soldering training course can enroll for Lead Free 101 by BEST Inc.



Contact Information:



BEST Inc.



3603 Edison Place,

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008.

Phone: 847 797 9250

Fax: 847 797 9255

Email: info@solder.net

Web: https://www.solder.net/