BEST Inc. is a company that is known for providing high-quality PCB rework or repair and electronic assembly tools with excellent customer service. They also have experienced instructors who can lead IPC certification classes or teach clients about assembly. Their instructors have worked at either OEMs or contract manufacturers, implying that they can speak the language clients use and bring practical examples into their solder and IPC certification instruction.



Speaking on the benefits of purchasing a gold plating kit from a trusted provider, the company spokesperson said, "The main benefit of placing an order with a trusted provider is that they provide individuals with adequate resources to complete their gold plating job. Since some providers also offer PCB rework or repair services, they know well what tools their prospective clients will need while accomplishing gold plating tasks. Furthermore, since the most concerned distributor of gold plating materials knows that their clients may need guidance for carrying out a particular gold plating task, they will always allow them to access various online videos for learning how to do gold plating without any charge. With free guidance, they let their clients decide whether they want to hire a master instructor to show them how to replate the contact edges with gold."



Get gold plating kit from BEST Inc. They provide a complete set of tools along with the kit. This includes everything needed for fine select pen plating and brush plating 24K gold onto electronic contact surfaces. The gold solution had will, after repair, produce cobalt hardened, 24K – Type 1 and 2, grade C gold deposit. This is the gold they use for electronic and technical applications where durability, conductivity, and solderability are essential. The company also provides a complete set of instructions by providing online videos which clients can use to learn how to do the process or can hire their master instructors to show them right by their side as to what needs to be done.



Responding to an inquiry on what is the difference between IPC-A-610 and IPC-J-STD-001, the company spokesperson said, "The IPC-A-610 'Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies' is the most widely used inspection standard for PWB manufacturing and assembly for commercial electronics. The book is a visual representation of the accept or rejects criteria for soldered connections for all classes of manufacturing. It clearly describes the minimal acceptable conditions for each interconnection. On the other hand, IPC-J-STD-001 'Requirements for Electrical and Electronic Assemblies' is the industry specification for PWB manufacturing and assembly for commercial electronics. The book describes procedures for producing quality soldered connections and reliable electronic assemblies."



Enroll in IPC 610 certification course for certified IPC specialist at BEST Inc. The course provides individuals with a portable credential that represents their understanding of IPC-A-610. When completed and meeting the requirements, they will become certified IPC specialists. The class for IPC-A-610 does not include any hand soldering instruction. However, the course has a hands-on section as part of the inspection module training related to inspecting wires and terminals and printed circuit boards. The materials provided during the course include IPC-A-610 specification and IPC 610 class certificate of completion.



BEST Inc. is a company that offers services in PCB design, PCB manufacture, PCB repair, and various other specialist IPC enrichment courses.



BEST Inc.

3603 Edison Place

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Telephone: 847-797-9250

Fax: 847-797-9255

Email: info@solder.net