BEST Inc. Provides Solder Training Programs for Technicians in Georgia

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- BEST Inc., also known as Business Electronic Soldering Technologies is a solder training company renowned for training instructors and technicians of different companies on various IPC certification programs. Some of the courses they offer include hand soldering, PCB rework, wire, and harness assembly. They have training centers which are located in the Midwest and south, and they are also recognized as the only training center on wheels. Thus, through their mobile training platform, they can visit the sites of their clients and train them with all the proper training equipment.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Best Inc. commented, "We are proud to say that thousands of industry professionals have been trained by us in the last 20 years. All our classes are handled by well-grounded instructors who not only know the theoretical aspects but, have also performed the soldering techniques thousands of times. The quality of our training will ensure that those trained by us would be able to demonstrate to their current and potential customers that their company places priority on rigorous quality control practices".



BEST Inc. is also recognized as a top-rated solder training company and a leader in IPC training technology. Their IPC- J-STD 001H is one of the latest entrants into the industry, as it was approved and released in the fall of 2020. It is a necessary standard for those that deal in the printed circuit assembly. It is also an upgrade to the older version which is the IPC-J-STD 001, and the changes that were added include but are not limited to: provision of new criteria for a wrapped terminal, presence of section D which provides guidance on the use of x-ray for plated through-hole acceptance, and section 8 which is used for determining the cleanliness of a PCBA. Those who want to buy the J-STD 001H training kit can do so by visiting BEST Inc's website.



The spokesperson of BEST Inc. further commented, "We have trained numerous soldering technicians with a long list of customers who are satisfied with our services. One of our major objectives is to give customers what they want from the training experience, and we have always delivered. We also ensure that our courses place priority on practical experience, and students are evaluated on the quality of that work".



With a team of well-trained and certified IPC trainers who spend lots of time working on IPC specifications in the spec and training committees, BEST Inc. can provide student technicians with the best methods that will produce lasting results. Technicians who are therefore looking for a solder training program in Georgia can contact BEST Inc.



About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. is a reputable solder training company that certifies both instructors and technicians of various companies in different IPC programs. Some of the certification courses they offer include but are not limited to IPC-A-620- Inspection of wire harness and cables, IPC certification renewal, IPC online certification, and IPC7711/21-PCB rework. For professional IPC certifications training BEST Inc. is ready and available to deliver.



