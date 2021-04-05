BEST Inc's Platform Provides Electronic Companies with Effective BGA Chip Reballing and Circuit Board Trace Repair Kits

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- BEST Inc. avails printed circuit boards (PCB) training tools, assembly, and rework/repair services to help electronic companies to function more productively. The company's product categories include metal stencils, rework stencils, PCB repair kits, reballing preforms, and training materials. At BEST Inc., they offer delivery to various foreign countries. Many orders beyond Illinois are shipped without requiring payment of sales tax. Additionally, BEST Inc's online store, Soldertools.net, is a secure platform for buying products. It offers the most recent SSL Encryption together with the industry's newest security solutions.



Responding to a query, BEST Inc's spokesperson commented, "Apart from our special efforts on customer service, we are thoroughly trained soldering geeks. To ensure our customers have a highly satisfactory experience while purchasing materials, we guide them when they call us, through the repair process. Customers are also allowed to talk freely with our amiable customer service staff, operations personnel, or with a master soldering instructor. We do not just offer sales of the materials; we also assist you with knowing how it's being used. When you shop with us, you can be sure to receive the 'BEST' services".



EZReball™ reballing process is a helpful process for amateur repair technicians in changing balls on a BGA package in an efficient and prompt way. BGA requires reballing for numerous reasons, and this is done in many methods. This depends on the alloy that is fitted in the device, the volume of the rework, as well as the package type. Among the preform methods for BGA reballing is through a preform produced from a temperature-resistive polyimide, and also from an adhesive backing that is separated from its outer layer after reflow. The EZReball™ product is the most uncomplicated and top-notch preform with top yield. Electronic companies in need of a BGA chip reballing can contact BEST Inc.



The spokesperson further added, "BEST printed circuit board repair kits and materials allows access to PCB repair tools. These PCB repair tools are required for rapid repair and adjustment of traces, lands, SMT pads, contact fingers, plated hole connections, as well as PCB base board materials. These materials are packaged together and created by a leading PCB repair company. At BEST Inc., we have been handling PCB repairs since the late 1990s. We offer complex PCB repairs, educate on repair techniques, and also fabricate PCB repair tools and kits for technicians to facilitate their printed circuit board repair works".



Moreover, PCB trace repair kits and materials are the most ideal repair kits and materials for repairing PCBs. Various PCB repair kits consist of a wide range of materials required in making specific repairs in trace, through-hole, pad, epoxy, or laminate. They come with various specialty tools utilized by both teaching assistants for board level repair instructors and expert repair technicians. Thus, electronic companies that need a circuit board trace repair kit can place an order by contacting BEST Inc. or visiting their website.



About BEST Inc

BEST Inc. has well-disciplined soldering technicians that possess IPC certification and offer repairs and rework services on the most complicated BGA and PCB. They work with the latest equipment, which facilitates accurate PCB and BGA reworks. BEST Inc. also provides the easiest checkout process through payment methods such as credit cards, PayPal, checks, and so forth. More so, on soldertools.net customers can place orders via phone call.



