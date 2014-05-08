Kent School Reveals What UK Parents Expect from Best Independent Schools in 21st Century

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Besides the academic angle, recent polls and online surveys suggest that most parents pay great attention to the facilities that private schools provide as many schools have not been able to keep up with the changing times. Another very concerning issue for parents is the overall health and well-being of their children, meaning extensive sporting facilities provided by schools is a must to be considered among the best of UK private schools. Parents looking for independent primary schools in the UK found that safe outdoor playing areas and a heated swimming pool were also very important facilities to be installed at any school their children would attend. But for most parents when choosing private schools in the UK, it was local property prices that had often been the deciding factor when choosing a school for their children, especially in the case of people looking for independent schools in and around the London area or at least within easy commuting distance.



The London - Paris high speed rail connection has really given Kent a boost for people who have to commute to London every day, and there really are plenty of excellent independent schools throughout this part of the country known as the Garden of England. Property prices in Kent are a lot lower than in London and most of the other Home counties too. One popular area of Kent is the Sevenoaks and Tonbridge region, just a 30 to 40 minute commute to London, and with a more affordable property market. There are several private schools in the Sevenoaks area, but after carrying out some online research, one independent primary school that was found to have been able to change with these technology changing times, and to provide all of the important facilities and sports activities was Fosse Bank School in Hildenborough (between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge).



The Fosse Bank website indicates that the school building, also known as Mountains Country House, is situated in 26 acres of parkland comprising of two football and rugby pitches, an athletics field, a cricket pitch, a rounders pitch, and three tennis courts. They also say that their attractive, indoor, heated swimming pool is 20 metres in length, and that children swim in the pool from Pre-school and have weekly lessons throughout the school year. The Sports Hall is situated a short walk from the main school building and is used for indoor sports, gymnastics and dance, as well as for some of the school events and productions. The well-equipped gymnasium provides children with the opportunity to develop a range of skills during PE, at lunchtime and the after-school clubs.



This particular independent school in Kent comes with a well-stocked Library, a recent addition to the facilities at Fosse Bank with a fingerprint identification system enabling children to choose and borrow books independently. They have a computer room with about 20 computers, plus a number of iPads for children to use in classrooms, and computer aided whiteboards in each class. The school have also adopted the idea of introducing Social Media to children, who can now share their school projects with family and friends all over the globe, as explained in their video found on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsaOv8twn8I



At an academic level the Fosse Bank School achieve excellent academic standards, with 100% pass rate for the 11+ in 2013, and scholarships awarded to prestigious independent schools. The School website states that "When your child leaves home each day you need to know that they are joining another family. A family that shares your values, standards, expectations and who will treat your child like one of their own".



According to this private school in Hildenborough, the Fosse Family state their pupils achieve grammar school places and academic scholarships to top senior schools, with highly qualified staff delivering personalised learning to small classes, and that they do offer value for money, lunch is included and that there really are no "hidden extras". Their Mission Statement states that Fosse Bank is a caring, happy, small school where all pupils are treated as individuals inspired with confidence to reach full potential, and in a stimulating learning environment, pupils are encouraged to be true to themselves and show honesty, respect and trust within a family community.



For a complete overview of Fosse Bank Independent Primary School, just click here to visit their website http://www.fossebankschool.co.uk



About Fosse Bank school

Fosse Bank school (http://www.fossebankschool.co.uk) claim pupils achieve grammar school places and academic scholarships to top senior schools, with highly qualified staff delivering personalised learning to small classes, and that they do offer value for money, lunch is included and that there really are no "hidden extras".