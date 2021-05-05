Best IOT Platforms in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- An IoT Platforms is an endwise software framework that enables linking information from sensors, devices, networks, and software in order to unravel valued, actionable data. An IoT platforms helps businesses manage connectivity of the devices and enables developers create new mobile software applications. It also facilitates the collection of data from various devices and thus, enables business transformation. An IoT Platforms connects several components, guaranteeing constant flow of communication amongst devices. IoT platforms have become a vital part of IoT and Industrial IoT (IIoT) organizations and there are numerous types and vendors with their individual focus and go-to-market strategies.



360Quadrants has selected some of the Best IoT Platforms providers in the IoT platforms market. This study will enable potential buyers to learn in greater detail about IoT platforms and make a choice as per their requirements. All the IoT platforms providers in this evaluation have been properly compared against the products offered by vendors and the business strategies they adopted. They were then placed on a quadrant, which is updated on a quarterly basis. 360Quadrants also conducts a SWOT assessment and helps these software providers to know about new chances and scope to improve.



IoT Platforms Companies Quadrant Categorization



360Quadrants evaluated 22 software vendors that offer IoT platforms which were placed on a quadrant, post assessment under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



AT&T IoT Platforms, Azure IoT Central, SAP Leonardo Internet of Things, IBM Watson IoT Platforms, and Google Cloud IoT Core have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the IoT Platforms market.



Kii, AWS, Ubidots, FIN Framework, Advantech WebAccess/SCADA, and Murano have been recognized as the Innovators in the IoT Platforms market.



ThingWorx Industrial IOT Platforms, Apache iota, Axonize, Conrad Connect Professional, and Ayla IoT Platform have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the IoT Platforms market.



Balena, Afero, Predix, Blynk IoT Platforms, and Comarch IoT Platforms have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the IoT Platforms market.



360quadrants Assessment Methodology



360Quadrants very cautiously picked and assessed some of the Top IoT Platforms providers. These software vendors were weighed based on more than 70 specifically nominated data pointers which were collected based on the product and business strategy of the software provider, and the data collected from the buyers and the industry experts. All these data pointers were allotted precise weightages, post which they were evaluated as well. This study also helps analysts calculate the overall score based on which the IoT platforms providers were ranked and positioned on the 360Quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Email Marketing Software, Call Center Software, and PLM Software.