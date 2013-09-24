Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., the reputed multimedia solutions provider and software developer that focuses on research and development of audio and video tools, officially announces the upgrade of Leawo iOS Data Recovery to 1.2.0.0 version. The upgraded version improves data recovery quality and quantity, adds support for photos and videos recovery under DFU mode, adds function of deleted data recovery from iTunes backup, fixes some bugs, allows offline register and bug report, etc.



With more mature data recovery technology and improvement of practical functions as well as fixed problems, the new version can scan and recover data on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch with higher quality, completeness and stability, thus providing users with a better user experience.



1. Support deleted photos and videos recovery under DFU mode of iOS device.

The DFU mode of the iPod/iPhone/iPad data recovery program has been developed to scan and recover part of photos and videos that have been deleted from iPad/iPhone/iPod touch. The 8 kinds of files that can be recovered under DFU mode include Photos, Videos, Contacts, Messages, Call History, Calendars, Notes and Reminders.



2. Support deleted data recovery from iTunes backup.

Except for the function to scan and export 12 types of data in iTunes backup of all the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models, the iPad/iPod/iPhone data recovery program has been improved to recover 6 kinds of data that have been deleted from iTunes backup of iOS devices, especially for iPhone 4S and iPhone 5. The deleted 6 types of data from iTunes backup which can be recovered include Contacts?Messages, Call History, Calendars, Notes and Reminders.



3. Enhance the quality and quantity of data recovery -- more deleted contacts, messages and call histories could be recovered.



With more mature and rigorous data recovery technology developed, the iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery software can scan and recover more deleted contacts, messages and call histories in quantity.



4. Solve the problem of not completely displaying notes.

The iPod/iPhone/iPad data recovery program has been improved and upgraded to fully display all the original information of the note taken, including Title, Date and the specific content of the note.



5. Solve the problem that the scanning is stuck in 99% after entering DFU mode.

The upgrade of the best iPad/iPod/iPhone data recovery utility also fixes the occasional bug problem that the scanning is stuck in 99% after entering DFU mode, thus making the data scanning more smoothly and quickly.



6. Add the new ability to register the program offline.

Another humanized upgrade is the ability to register offline, which allows you to directly send the registration failure information to the system in case of failing to register the program for whatever reasons and get the return of an identifying code to activate your software offline.



7. Add the new feature to report bug with one click.

The upgraded program also facilitates the bug reporting process by adding the option of “Bug Report” in the menu of the program, which allows you to report problems you have encountered directly and get solutions within only 1 business day.



8. Enhance the stability of data scan and recovery.

The improvement of the new version greatly enhances the stability of data scanning and recovery, so you can easily and quickly retrieve the lost data by automatically scanning your device or iTunes backup, and all the data that have been scanned can be exported to the local computer in batch.



Links:

Company website: http://www.leawo.org/

Product webpage: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/

Product download link:

General version (for all iOS devices): http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?ede7e2b6d13a41ddf9f4bdef84fdc737

iPhone 4 Data Recovery: http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?3b3dbaf68507998acd6a5a5254ab2d76

iPod touch 4 Data Recovery: http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?ca8155f4d27f205953f9d3d7974bdd70



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.