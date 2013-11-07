Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Leawo Software, a world-leading iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery solution developer, today announces upgrading its iOS data recovery software to a new version 1.3.0. Leawo iOS Data Recovery 1.3.0 upgrade has fixed some minor bugs and errors in the process of running the software program, so as to avoid unpleasant and frustrating experiences. Besides, to keep pace with the rapid updating speed of Apple devices and iOS, the iPhone data recovery update adds full support for iOS 7 and the newest iTunes 11. Check out the following part for more details about the iPad/iPod/iPhone data recovery update.



What's New about Leawo iOS Data Recovery 1.3.0 upgrade:

1. Fixed program crash resulted from iOS device recovery.

Leawo Software Team has always been focused on minor error repairing to ensure perfect and high quality data recovery. The iOS data recovery upgrade of version 1.3.0 has solved the occasional program crash problem that has occurred in the process of iOS device recovery and provides users a more smooth and seamless using experience.

2. Fixed the pop-up error resulted from DFU mode scanning.

The iPhone data recovery update of 1.3.0 has also fixed the prompt error message that occasionally pops up while performing the DFU mode scanning of the iOS device connected.

3. Fully supported iOS 7 and the newest iTunes 11.

The biggest change about this 1.3.0 update is that the iPhone data recovery 1.3.0 is now optimized for newest iOS 7 and iTunes 11. So users that have an iOS device running the latest iOS 7 can use the /iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery program with ease.

We know that the second recovery mode of Leawo iOS Data Recovery – “Recover from iTunes Backup” asks for an iTunes app (any iTunes versions are applicable) installed on the computer. Now even if you have updated the iTunes on your computer to the latest iTunes 11, the iOS data recovery program can still support it well.

4. Fixed some other bugs.

By updating the iOS Data Recovery software to 1.3.0, some other bugs that occur occasionally are well fixed, so users can get a much better and bug-free experience now.



With all the new updates above, Leawo iOS Data Recovery can definitely have a better performance. If you have just got hands on a latest iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPad mini 2 or iPad Air, or have already upgraded your iDevices to the latest iOS 7, don’t hesitate to download the updated iPad/iPod/iPhone data recovery for iOS 7. If your device is an old iPhone 3GS, iPod touch 4 or iPad 1, you can still use this data recovery software, which has a full support for almost all versions of iOS devices. For more information about the updated device and file support, please see Leawo iOS Data Recovery Tech Specs.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.



Links:

Company website: http://www.leawo.org/

Product webpage: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/



Free Download Links:

For any iPhone, iPad and iPod touch (iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPad Air, iPad mini with Retina display and iPod touch 5 included): http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?ede7e2b6d13a41ddf9f4bdef84fdc737

For iPhone 4: http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?3b3dbaf68507998acd6a5a5254ab2d76

For iPod touch 4: http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?ca8155f4d27f205953f9d3d7974bdd70