Best iPhone File Manager Updated to Version 2.0, Added New Functions to Help iPhone/iPod Touch Users

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional multimedia solution provider focuses on the data transfer and backup, recovery and extraction issues of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, recently updated its free iPhone file manager app, Leawo File Manager to Version 2.0. The new version added several new powerful functions.



Leawo File Manager aims at helping all iPhone and iPod touch users to manage the files in their iDevices. The updated Version 2.0 added some new functions which will make this app more helpful.



What’s New in Leawo File Manager Version 2.0

1. Supports sorting files by name, size, date or type.

2. Enables users to create folders in the app.

3. Enable users to copy, delete or move files in batch.



Leawo Software developed this free iPhone file manager for all iPhone and iPod users to manage their iPhone/iPod touch files. Users are able to manage all kinds of files in their iPhone and iPod touch, not only the iPhone-compatible files, but also the unsupported files, for example, the Word documents, Excels and PowerPoint files. Users are able to listen to music, watch movies and view images in the app. This app has an “Open in” function that allows users to open files in other third-party apps without shutting this one down. This iPhone file manager also allows users to set up a password for the app to protect the important or private files inside.



Leawo File Manager is now enjoyed by iPhone users all over the world. With its powerful functions, users can manage the files in their iPhone or iPod touch with ease. The app is easy to use. Users only need to use the free software such as iFunbox to import the files into the app, and then they can manage the files directly on their iPhone or iPod touch.



In this updated Leawo File Manager Version 2.0, users will enjoy a simpler UI, and users will find no difficulties in handling this app. Anyone with interests please refer to the official web page of Leawo iOS File Manager: http://www.leawo.com/ios-file-manager/.



Links:

Product Page: http://www.leawo.com/ios-file-manager/

View in iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/leawo-file-manager/id630392055?mt=8



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.