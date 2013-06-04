Best iPod/iPad/iPhone Data Recovery Software Is Released by Leawo

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The prestigious software corporation Leawo Software today releases Leawo iOS Data Recovery. As the newest and best iOS data recovery software, Leawo iOS Data Recovery is devoted to solving all kinds of data loss problems that happens to your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The data recovery tool for iOS devices features a powerful and comprehensive data recovery function as well as friendly and simple interface to help you quickly achieve the iOS data recovery with ease.



What are powerful functions of Leawo iOS Data Recovery?

Just as its name suggests, Leawo iOS Data Recovery can recover deleted/damaged/lost data files from iPhone 5/4S/4/3GS, iPad mini/4/3/2/1 and iPod touch 5/4. With the all-inclusive data recovery tool for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, you can retrieve up to 12 types of files on your iOS device, including Camera Roll (photos & videos), Photo Stream, Photo Library, Contacts, Messages, Message Attachments (photos, videos, contacts & voice memos), Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos and Safari Bookmarks.



What are specific features of Leawo iOS Data Recovery?



1. Solve data loss caused by various reasons

Sometimes you lost your important data owing to a failed upgrade to iOS 6.0 or jailbreak, sometimes you lost all the iPhone/iPad/iPod data because you have to restore to factory settings due to virus attack, sometimes you wrongly deleted the data by simply flicking your finger, and sometimes you seemed to completely say goodbye to your device and data on the device because your device was stolen or lost. Even if you have one thousand reasons, the ultimate iOS data recovery tool has considered them for you.



2. Recover what you can imagine

By use of the versatile iOS data recovery tool, you can easily get back lost data from your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. The all-in-one iPod touch/iPad/iPhone data recovery tool fully supports recovery of up to 12 kinds of file types. You may have lost precious camera photos and videos, SMS/MMS/iMessages, message attachments, contacts, notes or call history, whatever, all can be found back in no time under two kinds of optional recovery modes – Recover from iTunes backup, Recover directly from iOS device.



3. Recover deleted/damaged/lost data without backups

When you are out of door and don’t take the computer along with you, you may lose the precious photos or videos captured with the iSight camera on your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch before having time to synchronize or backup to the computer. That’s terrible and devastating loss to you. Fortunately, we have the lifesaver for you – Leawo iOS Data Recovery software. When you come home, you can immediately find back the lost data by directly scanning and analyzing your device on the computer with the data recovery helper.



4. Recover data on a broken or lost iPhone/iPad/iPod touch

If you unfortunately broke or lost your iOS device, no worry, the program can also retrieve lost files on your iOS devices by extracting data files from your previous backups via iTunes. Just get into the good habit of doing backups via iTunes periodically in case of unpredictable data loss on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.



5. Brilliant and user-friendly operation interface

The interface of Leawo iOS Data Recovery is designed to appeal to Apple users’ seeking for easier life, it’s very easy and friendly to use by step-to-step illustrative guides. Furthermore, the fast and convenient file preview, search and filter functions of the program save much time for you.



Price and Availability

Anyone can download the free trial version on http://www.leawo.com/ios-data-recovery/ to have a test first, but the limitation of free trial version is that you can’t output final files. If you want to use the software without any limitations, you should go to Leawo Software Store to order Leawo iOS Data Recovery online. The lifetime version is only $69.95(three in one).



For more information, please go to http://www.leawo.com/ios-data-recovery/. No matter you are the latest Windows 8 users or other Windows versions (7, 2000, XP, Vista, etc.) owners, this iPhone/iPad/iPod touch data recovery tool is compatible well with your operating system.



Links:



Company Page: http://www.leawo.com/

Product Page: http://www.leawo.com/ios-data-recovery/

Purchase Page: http://www.leawo.com/ios-data-recovery/purchase.html



About Leawo Software, Inc.

Leawo Software, Inc. is a professional multimedia solution provider, the products include: Video Converters, Blu-ray/DVD Tools, Data Recovery Tools, iTransfer, Powerpoint to Video Tools and so on. It has been dedicated to working on DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray/DVD decrypter, video converter, Blu-ray media player, etc. to deliver people better digital entertainment with high-reputed multimedia solutions.