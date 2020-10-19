Best IWMS Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- An integrated workplace management system or IWMS is a software solution that helps administrators and supervisors decrease facility expenditures considerably, thereby improving business efficiency instantaneously. The major benefits of implementing an IWMS are improved productivity, transparency, flexibility, and customer delight. IWMS software syndicates crucial data into a single system and enables managers and supervisors to make more educated decisions regarding their workstation and real estate portfolio.



360Quadrants has nominated some of the best IWMS software providers in the IWMS software market. This assessment will enable potential IWMS software buyers to learn in detail about the software and make the most appropriate IWMS software choice for their business. All the IWMS software providers have been thoroughly assessed against their product offerings and business strategies and were positioned on a quadrant, which is updated every 90 days. 360Quadrants also performs SWOT analysis and helps these software providers to understand about new opportunities and scope to improve.



IWMS Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has evaluated 17 software vendors that offer IWMS software, out of which the top 10 were placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



SpaceIQ, IBM TRIRIGA, and Robin have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the IWMS software market.



ARCHIBUS and OffiSpace Software have been recognized as Innovators in the IWMS software space.



Nexudux Spaces and Optix have been positioned as Emerging Leaders in the IWMS software space.



Essensys, Condeco, and FM:Systems have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the IWMS software space.



360quadrants Evaluation Method



360Quadrants carefully chose and evaluated some of the top IWMS software providers. These software providers were gauged based on more than 80 prudently chosen data pointers collected from product and business strategies of the companies and inputs received from buyers and industry experts. All of these data pointers were assigned a weightage, post which the inputs were assessed as well. This also helps the analysts calculate the total score based on which the IWMS software providers were ranked and positioned on the 360Quadrant.



