Best Juicers Diary Publishes Review for Breville JE95XL Two-Speed Juice Fountain Plus

According to the review, the juicer from Breville is truly easy to operate due to the fact that it only has two buttons for speed control. Experts say that it provides convenience in juicing any kind of vegetable or fruit of choice. In addition, the product is said to be truly affordable and the design is simple.



Run by a motor with an 850 watt power, the juicing power of the product is estimated to be at 12 thousand rotations per minute – in short, no matter how soft or how hard the fruit or vegetable of choice you want to juice is, any consumer can actually yield acceptable juice with the help of this juicer from Breville.



How else any consumer can benefit from it, you might be asking. Looking at the most dreaded part, the cleanup, this juicer from Breville still brags of something truly exciting. There are no special steps required because it is dishwasher safe making the cleanup truly easy.



To top it all, Breville JE95XL Two-Speed Juice Fountain Plus is not just an ordinary juicer. It is not limited to fruits and vegetables. It can also do the grinding for your coffee beans. It can also extrude your pasta. And according to the review in the Best Juicers Diary, it does everything it promises without making that much noise. Also, it does it really fast.



The greatest benefit from this esteemed product from Breville is that it maintains the level of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals from the fruit and vegetable you juice. The juicer is very easy to operate and assemble, too. The product comes with 1 year warranty which covers free repair and replacement of spare parts.



The http://bestjuicersdiary.com is honest enough to air the things that they do not like about the product. For example, it points out that the juicer from Breville is not that good in juicing the vegetables and fruits that are much softer. Additionally, the plastic parts can be discolored with time due to the continuous exposure to the fresh juices. The website also points out that a year’s worth of warranty may not be long enough.