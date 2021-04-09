Best Kept Secret of World's Medical Supply Chains Revealed

San Rafael, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- ecoMedSupply, renowned for being the dedicated sustainable medical supply company has turned 10, marking a decade of the green revolution in world's medical supply chain.



The massive resource for green medical supplies came into being thanks to Dr. Barbara Inwald, a green-minded medical professional. She searched the Internet and many other resources for green medical supplies that would be good for the health of patients and the planet as well. However, her searches didn't offer encouraging results.



In order to surmount the challenge faced by many environmentally conscious health professionals like her, she launched ecoMedSupply. Since then it has become the go to resource for many healthcare professionals all over the world, who look for eco-friendly products for their requirements.



Studies have shown that the medical industry accounts for waste of around 800 tons of potentially recyclable plastic in the US. Using plastic disposables and eliminating paper would reduce the amount of waste drastically. Where reusable disposables aren't possible, supplies produced with less toxicity can offer a more sustainable alternative.



For the past 10 years, ecoMedSupply has been leading health professionals towards this greener alternative. Its catalogue includes a wide range of products that are not only eco friendly but have daily practical applications for health professionals. There is a consistent effort to add newer products to the catalogue on a regular basis.



Besides medical products, there are dental supplies, personal and skin care options, pet care products, office supplies and so much more in store at ecoMedSupply. Thus the sustainable line of affordable products has its benefits for dentists, physiotherapists, surgeons, chiropractors, and all healthcare professionals who don't want to compromise between saving money and saving the planet.



About ecoMedSupply

For the past 10 years, ecoMedSupply has become the one stop resource for green-minded healthcare professionals.



