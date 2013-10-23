Best Kitchen Juicers in October 2013 Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- A popular product review site has just been discussing some of the best kitchen juicers that are available to buy right now in October 2013, and they have picked out two in particular that they most recommend.



These two juicers are currently two of the best-selling models at the current time, with both having hundreds of positive customer reviews.



The main reason why they are recommended is because they are not overly expensive, like many of the commercial models, but are both very powerful with extra-wide feeding tubes.



Therefore they can juice up even the largest (and hardest) fruit and vegetables without any problems, and are perfect for everyday use in the home.



For those people who are looking for a low-cost entry-level juicer, or a more expensive top-of-the-range commercial-type juicer, there are also 8 more kitchen juicers listed on this page that come highly recommended.



Commenting on these products, a spokesperson for Articate.com said:



“Juicing seems to be extremely popular right now, and the good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune on a top-of-the-range model in order to get started.”



“The product that we most recommend costs less than $100 at the time of writing, and even some of the entry-level juicers that cost between $25 and $50, like some of the ones we have featured in our latest article, are generally really good quality these days.”



Anyone that would like to view all of the best kitchen juicers that are available in October 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/10/21/top-kitchen-juicers-in-october-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.