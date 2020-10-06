Best Library Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook,, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Library management software enables library automation and book database automation. The software manages libraries and enables access to libraries on a single platform. The software keeps the information in the libraries updated and increases efficiency by saving the time of the administrative department. It tracks the books borrowed and books returned and maintains the database of existing and new books in the library. It is the cost-effective solution for automating libraries and managing all its activities.



360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized the top vendors offering the best library management software. This analysis will help buyers looking for library management software in understanding and selecting the most appropriate software as per their requirements. These quadrants are released after detailed analysis of vendors along with their products and business strategies and are placed on a quadrant, which is updated quarterly.



360Quadrants conducts SWOT analysis and helps software vendors to learn more about new opportunities and scope of enhancements. 360Quadrants offers a comprehensive list of the top vendors in the library management space and narrows down the vendor selection process.



Library Management Software Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated15software vendors that offer library management software, of which the top 10werepositioned on a quadrant under:



Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders



Destiny Library Manager has been identified as a Visionary Leader in the library management software space.



Sierra ILS, SirsiDynix Symphony, Alma, and WorldShare Management Services have been recognized as the Innovators in the library management software space.



Koha has been positioned as an Emerging Company in the library management software space.



Alexandria, LibAnswers, Apollo ILS/LSP, and Library World have been identified as the Dynamic Differentiators in the library management software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



Top library management software vendors are selected and assessed by skilled researchers and analysts. This evaluation is carried out according to the metrics which are categorized into product maturity and company maturity. More than 60 parameters were selected while assessing library management software vendors. This list is updated twice a year. All these parameters were allocated weightages, post which, the inputs were assessed. Based on assigned ratings, vendors are placed in the respective quadrants.



