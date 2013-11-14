Best License Plate Frames Promotes Your Business for You with Custom Plate Frames

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The cost of vanity license plates varies greatly by state. Arizona charges no fee for personalizing a standard plate while Texas charges $55 to $195, according to DMV Answers, and any fees charged by a state are typically in addition to the standard registration and/or renewal fee. "Consumers who feel the cost of a vanity license plate doesn't fit into their budget often look into custom license plate frames as the frame allows the user to display the message of their choice at a fraction of the cost," says the owner of Best License Plate Frames.



Businesses frequently choose to make use of personalized license plate frames also as a way to promote a brand, business or website because this can be of great help in increasing revenue. Custom frames tend to be very durable, unlike billboards and other promotional outlets, and the frames will be seen by a wide audience as the motorist travels about his or her daily activities. "Choose a catchy phrase to display on the frame and give the frames to staff members, repeat customers and more as doing so ensures you get your business or brand in the public eye with very little effort on your part," the owner explains.



Custom license plate frames come in many styles, allowing each business or organization to choose the one which best meets their needs. Best License Plate Frames offers standard auto plastic and metal frames along with crystal and anodized aluminum frames. Auto narrow top frames may be ordered as well as four-hole metal frames and the company hasn't overlooked the motorcycle market either. "When you go to design your own license plate frame, be sure to check out the many types of frames available. Whether you are looking to create a frame geared toward families, one to inspire others or one to spread a religious message, we can be of help. The same is true of many other types so creating the perfect frame for your needs is easier than ever and takes very little time from start to finish," the owner states.



About Best License Plate Frames

Best License Plate Frames offers consumers the option of creating a personalized auto license plate frame in less than one minute. A family owned business located in Northern California, Best License Plate Frames provides a simple and user friendly interface with the maximum options available so customers can create the special plate frame with ease and this interface works with any operating system, computer or mobile device. Consumers choose a wide variety of colored frames, six bold fonts and 15 color combinations so no two plate frames are ever the same. To ensure the license plate frame is what the customer needs, a preview frame is offered. Consumers love the site as there are no hidden fees and the process is complete in a very short period of time.