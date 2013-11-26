Best Low-Cost Rowing Machines in 2013 Are Revealed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Rowing machines are hugely beneficial because they provide people with a full-body workout, and help with toning, fitness and weight loss.



However not everyone can afford to pay top dollar for one of these machines for their home, so Exercise-Review-Site.com have taken it upon themselves to pick out some of the best low-cost rowing machines that are available to buy in 2013.



These top low-cost rowers are all featured in this article, and there are three in particular that are most recommended.



The first is currently available for less than $80 at the time of writing, and has all the features needed from a good quality entry-level rower. For instance, it has 12 resistance levels, it has a useful LCD display, it is light and easy to assemble, and it provides users with a smooth, comfortable workout.



The second product that is recommended is a little more expensive, but has all of the same kind of features, and is actually a lot more realistic because the rowing motion is similar to how people row in an actual boat.



The third and final machine is the most expensive of the three, but it still a relatively low-cost model compared to some of the top-of-the-range models. This one has a wind resistance system to deliver a challenging workout, and is also smooth and comfortable to use with its padded seat and pivoting foot plates, and benefits from the fact that it is easy to fold away for storage when it is not being used.



"None of these rowing machines are loaded with extra features, but they have everything you could possibly need from an entry-level rower because they are very well-made, are comfortable to use, offer a challenging workout and come with decent LCD displays so that you can easily monitor your performance," said an Exercise-Review-Site.com spokesman.



Anyone that would like to check out all of the best low-cost rowing machines in 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/11/best-low-cost-rowing-machines-in-2013.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.