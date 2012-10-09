Best Machine Operators Found Using Scientific Management Techniques Mechanical Skills Assessment

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques (SMT) developed the hands-on Mechanical Skills Assessment using the Standard Timing Model (STM). These assessments lower the risk and cost of hiring and drive performance by identifying skills prior to hire. The Standard Timing Model is a mechanical skills assessment tool used to identify mechanical skills and competencies when hiring machine operators, maintenance mechanics, electro-mechanical personnel, assemblers, or technicians. There are varying degrees of difficulty assessment tasks depending on the position.



The process identifies skills such as:

- troubleshooting ability

- spatial perception

- quality differentiation

- hand-eye coordination

- qualitative and quantitative reasoning ability

- the understanding of different mechanical components

- understanding of mechanical Stroke, Timing, and Position



This process quantifies mechanical skills and competencies that traditional aptitude tests do not identify.



The Standard Timing Model is unique in that in addition to identifying trained skills the assessment machine and methodology have the capability to identify "mechanical instinct." With forty years of data SMT highlights the fact that when testing a pool of individuals that have had no training, using a less difficult assessment protocol, SMT typically identifies approximately 25% of these individuals as having some degree of mechanical aptitude. This aptitude translated directly to trainability. SMT’s clients use this capability to staff entry-level positions and apprentice programs.



About Scientific Management Techniques

Scientific Management Techniques, http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades and is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

http://www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222