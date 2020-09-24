Best Mind Mapping Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook,, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Mind mapping software is a focused diagramming tool that lets users arrange brainstorming sessions into topics and associations. Mind maps are drawings that break down ideas into topics, subtopics, and associations between them by organizing them into simple words and lines. Although this can be done manually, mind mapping software is available on numerous devices, permit easy digital storage, and provide other features that facilitate collaboration.



360Quadrants has published some of the best mind mapping software after a thorough evaluation of vendors. This will help businesses to select the correct software for their requirements. All these vendors have been methodically analyzed based on two extensive categories i.e. product maturity and company maturity and are plotted on a quadrant based on the analysis.



360Quadrants also conducts extensive SWOT analyses which allows service providers to know about new forecasts and areas in which they need to improve.



Mind Mapping Software Vendor Evaluation



360Quadrants has evaluated a total of 24vendors offering mind mapping software who were assessed, of which the top 10 vendors were plotted on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Mural, Miro, and XMindhave been recognized as the Visionary Leaders in the mind mapping software space. These vendors have extensive product ranges and strong geographical presence.



Innovators in the mind mapping software space have innovative product portfolios and strong business strategies.



Bubbl.us, MindManager, and MindMup have been identified as Emerging players in the mind mapping software space. Emerging players typically emphasize on developing and marketing niche products, made for very explicit purposes.



MindNode, Popplet, MindMeister, and Milanote have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators in the Mind mapping software space. Dynamic Differentiatorshave pioneering product portfolios and great business strategies which Help Them Grow Continuously.



360Quadrants Assessment



Companies offering the top mind mapping software were assessed by a team of analysts. The assessment criteria included product maturity, company maturity, and significant inputs from industry experts and consumers. Parameters under product maturity comprise product offerings, key features, type of deployment, and support services. Parameters under company maturity comprise geographical footprint, industry verticals catered, and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. Each parameter is given a specific weightage according to industry priority. Finally, each company is rated based upon the parameters offered, and then an algorithm is processed which then systematically generates a quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Remote Desktop Software, Learning Management System, and CRM Software.