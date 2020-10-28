Best Mining Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Mining software enables mining companies to optimize their mine operations. It aids in the planning, designing, and surveying of both underground and surface mines. The software helps in designing backup infrastructure for mine sites above as well as below the ground, besides helping in proficiently managing assets and mine operations. Mining software also helps businesses in increasing production efficiency, enhancing supply chain operations, and handling transportation and logistics, among others.



360Quadrantshas selected and evaluated some of the best mining software vendors in the mining software space. This evaluation typically allows prospective software buyers to sort and select an ideal software for their specifications. In this evaluation, all the mining software providers have been exhaustively measured against their product offerings and business strategies and are placed on a quadrant, which is updated every quarter with the most recent data. 360Quadrants also performs SWOT analysis and helps the software providers to learn about new opportunities and scope to improve.



Mining Software Companies Quadrant Categorization



360Quadrants has evaluated and categorized 10 mining software providers in four significant quadrants: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



The companies identified as Visionary Leaders in the mining software market are Surfer, GEOVIA Surpac, and Datamine Discover Suite.



The companies identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the mining software market are AMT and BIMS Carlson Basic Mining.



The companies identified as Innovators in the mining software market are Groundwater Modelling System 8.0 and XL Miner.



The companies identified as Emerging Leaders in the mining software market are Coal Software & Systems and CXL Pit to Port.



360quadrants AssessmentMethodology



360Quadrants selected and assessed some of the top mining software providers. This software providers were evaluated based on more than 85critical parameters, which were confirmed post analyzing the product offerings and business strategies of the software providers, and inputs received from buyers and industry professionals. All of these data pointers were provided a weightage, post which the inputs were calculated. Finally, analysts calculated the total score based on which the mining software providers were ranked and positioned on the 360Quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors.



