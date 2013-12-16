Best Motorcycle Helmets Launches New Website Featuring Reviews and Information Passed on by Experts

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Best Motorcycle Helmets, the resource motorcycle enthusiasts trust for providing the latest news, reviews and information on the best motorcycle helmets available on today’s market, is pleased to announce that they have launched a new website featuring extended reviews on helmets from all the popular brands. When making their recommendations, the experts at Best Motorcycle Helmets consider all of the most important factors involved with buying a helmet, including safety, durability, fit, comfort and cost.



The most important aspect of a great helmet is clearly its ability to protect the rider during both minor accidents and severe collisions, which is why the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) issues safety standards that rigorously test impact protection, penetration protection and retention.



Impact protection measures how well the helmet distributes force across the outer shell and impact-absorbing liner, which determines the helmet’s ability to deflect energy away from the wearer; penetration protection measures how well the helmet protects against projectiles such as rocks and sticks; and retention measures the helmet’s ability to stay safely on the rider’s head during a collision. Anyone who is considering buying a helmet should always make sure that the helmet meets the safety standards of the United States Department of Transportation.



Fit and comfort are two other important aspects to consider when searching for a new helmet, and because there is such a wide variety of models to choose from on today’s market, finding the best motorcycle helmet can take time and patience. Helmets are designed to fit snuggly in order to provide maximum protection during an accident, so it is essential that riders try on as many models as possible so they can find the perfect fit. Best Motorcycle Helmets recommends taking a 20 minute bike ride before buying to measure the fit and comfort.



Anyone considering buying a motorcycle helmet is encouraged to visit Best Motorcycle Helmets Amazon Store, where they will find a wide selection of today’s top brands, accompanied by expert reviews and information.



About Best Motorcycle Helmets

Best Motorcycle Helmets is strictly in the business of helping people with the all important decisions of purchasing a motorcycle helmet. There are many factors to look at when purchasing a motorcycle helmet, including cost, safety, features, etc. Best Motorcycle Helmets makes this process easier on the consumer and provides them with reviews and a place to purchase the best motorcycle helmets on the market. For more information, please visit www.thebestmotorcyclehelmets.com.