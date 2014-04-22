Best Name Badges - The Preferred Destination to Outsource Photo Identification Cards

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Best Name Badges is the premium company that has made a mark for itself over the years as the leading source of professional badges and name tags in the USA. It has newly ventured in to the realm of producing Photo Identification cards which customers can create on their own, putting in their creative skills at use by visiting BestNameBadges.com.



Like all its other paper based products, the Photo Identification cards of Best Name Badges are also of state of the art quality and extremely durable, having a longer shelf life than most others of its kind. The company has created a name for itself for successfully combining cost effectiveness with quality and it sells each of its products at factory direct pricing.



The Photo ID Badges can be ordered online easily in various quantities ranging from 1 piece to enterprise amounts of more than 10,000 pieces. Best Name Badges gives its customers the freedom to send their own completed designs which will be printed as photo ID badges, or use the online QuickCreate tool from its website to generate a brand new badge design. The pricing of these badges depends on the quantities that they are ordered in so if customers order 1 to 10 pieces, they will be charged $8.90 per piece and for bulk orders, the cost gets as low as $2.32 per piece.



Among the many benefits that customers of Best Name Badges enjoy, when they order their photo ID cards and badges is the lack of any maintenance efforts required to make sure that they remain in a good condition. Various kinds of photo IDs, such as dual sided, laminated, hologram marked, etc, are available at Best Name Badges. Moreover, customers can use lanyards, magnets, clips and other such items with these badges that are created with full high definition printing.



About Best Name Badges

Best Name Badges is a company which produces various kinds of badges and ships them within one working day itself. Their dedicated team of professionals uses the best and latest technology to make these badges so as to make sure that only the highest quality products are made available.



Media Contact: Mark Davis

Email: mark@crucialclick.com

Location: Plantation, FL

Website: http://www.bestnamebadges.com/