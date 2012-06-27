Best of Tampa for the 2nd Year - Now Offering Video Seeding

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- For the second year in a row, VideoViralViews.com has won the 2012 Best of Tampa Award in the Media brokers and Viral Video Marketing category.



The USCA "Best of Local Business" award program points out the superior local businesses throughout the United States. Every year, they identify companies they believe has achieved superior marketing success in their business category and local community.



Throughout the United States, only 1 in 70 recipients of the award have qualified for two consecutive years. In order to determine the winner, research is conducted and different sources of information are gathered, then analyzed. The USCA award program does not focus on quality - it focuses on the quantity. The winners are determined based on information that is provided by third parties and by the information the USCA gathers.



VideoViralViews.com is happy to announce that they have added "Video Seeding" to their long list of services provided. They have taken over the "Buy YouTube Views" category and are now trying to dominate the "Video Seeding" industry.



As of today, VideoViralViews.com has over one thousand websites bringing in a large amount of traffic. They have 100,000 to 300,000 visitors coming in each week. They will embed the chosen video on a website that has the same theme as the video that was submitted - no matter what the category is. Whether it is a movie, music, comedy, food, new business, arts or a new invention, they will more than likely have a website that fits the category. The process is called Video Seeding.



About VideoViralViews.com

VideoViralViews.com has over 1,000 websites. They are currently offering a video seeding service that individuals can take advantage of. For more information, feel free to email them at sales@videoviralviews.com or call 813-413-5209.