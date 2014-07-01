Best of the Kitchen Reviews Top Five Colander Options for Kitchen Sink

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Blamed on the economic downturn of recent years, adult between the ages of 18-34 are reportedly eating out less than any other previous generation of the same age, according to a recent surprising report from the NPD Group of 2,400 adults nationwide. With this shift in mind, it's no wonder the increase in kitchenware and gadgets has increased. Says Ron Donaldson, spokesperson for Best of the Kitchen, "Whether you’re a professional chef or an at-home cook for a family of five, every kitchen needs the right kitchen gadgets and utensils in order to bring your recipes to life. With meals costing so much for a family to go out, it's no wonder so many are re-creating them with the help of gadgets right in their own kitchens."



Best of the Kitchen, an online resource for gadgets and kitchenware reviews, recently announced a new post reviewing the five best colanders for the sink. Says Donaldson, "A colander is a must have item in every kitchen, and many consider an over the sink colander to be the most practical. While there are many over the sink colanders to choose from, we review five of the best colander options on the market today."



Kitchen gadgets have become an integrated part of the everyday kitchen experience says Donaldson. "When’s the last time anyone peeled a potato without a potato peeler or paring knife? How about the last time the average person pulled out the slow cooker and filled it up with ingredients to let simmer all day while they were at work, shopping, or cleaning around the house? It would be awfully difficult to de-bone a chicken without a meat cleaver. We use a number of gadgets and kitchen utensils everyday without giving it a second thought, but there are a number of options to choose from. While some kitchen gadgets and kitchenware items may seem obscure or borderline absurd, most people would be surprised just how many different, unique kitchen gadgets cooks probably use on a regular basis without even thinking twice."



Donaldson assures that cooking doesn't require all the gadgets, but says, "The gadgets just making cooking a lot more fun. If you're not going to go out and let someone else do the cooking for you, it might as well be fun doing it. And quite frankly, with the right items in your kitchen tool set, you can turn any recipe into a delicious meal at will."



About Best of the Kitchen

Best of the Kitchen is an online resource providing clear views and reviews on kitchen items in the marketplace. They currently provide reviews and insight for kitchenware and gadgets to both professionals and home cooks, with goals is to expand Best of the Kitchen over time to include all conceivable kitchen products.