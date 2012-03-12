Best Online MBA Programs Offers Advice and Tips for Students Hoping to Earn the Advanced Degree

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- As technology continues to grow and people are able to do more and more work from remote locations, the popularity of online universities is also expanding.



While the in past, going off to college to earn a degree meant just that: leaving home, living on campus and going to classes in brick buildings, nowadays more and more students are looking for an online alternative. Current day students are different from the traditional coed of yesteryear; they tend to be very busy and need to fit college around their schedules.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide array of information, advice and tips on one of the most popular online advanced degree programs featured at colleges and universities: the master of business administration, or MBA.



Best Online MBA Programs does exactly what its name implies: it helps prospective students, those who already work in the field of business who would like to go back and earn an advanced degree, and people who are looking to make a career change find the best MBA programs that are available.



For aspiring students who are wondering if enrolling in an online MBA program is worth it, an article on Best Online MBA Programs helps set the record straight.



“A high school diploma will earn a worker about 1.6 million over a lifetime. A bachelors degree will earn someone on the average of 2.7 million over a lifetime. An MBA will earn someone 3.2 million in a lifetime,” an article on the website said, adding that the best MBA programs could do the same for graduates in the years to come.



“Even if you go to school in life, you can retire with a better retirement, and easier job in the process of retirement. Many professionals return back to work as a consultant, or part time administrator.”



The website also features a list of the 10 top-ranked schools that currently offer the best online MBA programs. In 2010, Columbia Business School topped the list, followed by Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Harvard Business School, and MIT Sloan School of Management.



About Best Online MBA Programs

Best Online MBA Programs offers in-depth and helpful articles and advice about the most high-quality and accredited schools that offer an online MBA degree. The website is a valuable resource for both prospective students and those who already work in the field of business. The site includes information on a variety of topics including how to go about finding an online program, average costs, and what types of careers are typically available to graduates.



For more information, please visit http://www.bestonlinembaguides.org/