New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Peter Leeds has been given the 'Editor's Choice Award' for his stock picking services and low priced stock trading tips. One of the most coveted awards in the industry has been given to Mr. Leeds for providing his penny stock analysis to his loyal subscribers. Through intense study, Peter Leeds has mastered the art and science of penny stock investing and exposes the ones that are sure to outperform the market.



A spokesperson from his organization says, “Peter Leeds, a long time veteran and self-made millionaire in the small cap stock market set out to find selection criteria that would isolate small cap stocks, with good fundamentals so that we could then identify good entry points. Then we found the inventor of the FundTech selection process, a process made famous by Peter Leeds himself."



It is due to his contribution in the field of penny stocks that Peter Leeds has been rewarded with 'Editor's Choice Award.' He is the author of several books on penny stocks and has been a quoted expert for the financial media on stock market related matters. He regularly shares his findings through books, audio courses and subscription to his followers.



The new award is another feather in Peter Leeds’ cap. His new book called Penny Stocks for Dummies is his 2nd book published by John Wiley & Sons. These accolades have resulted due to his extensive knowledge in the industry and his sharing of his daily recommendations of his best penny stocks.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is a celebrated penny stock professional. He and his team of experts publish Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Newsletter, an online resource that's instantly accessible with a 14 day free trial. Leading the industry for over 12 years and having provided more than 32,000 subscriptions, the Peter Leeds Penny Stock Newsletter is one of the most popular financial newsletters in North America. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and FOX for his comments and views.



To know more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net