Peter Leeds Provides Deep Perspective of Leeds Analysis' 29-Point Process

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- They also ensure that they will maintain a completely impartial practice of researching and recommending investment opportunities. The Leeds Analysis from the industry giant Peter Leeds is divided into three different analyses named Fundamental Analysis, Technical Analysis and Third Level Analysis.



One representative at Peter Leeds’ organization stated, “Each of our stock picks must first pass the 29 point Leeds Analysis. This is a blend of fundamental, technical, and third level analysis which uncovers the very healthiest stocks, at undervalued levels, and which we predict will increase in price. Leeds Analysis was developed over many years by the authority on Penny Stocks, Peter Leeds.”



Studying and learning the techniques and strategies of the greatest trading masters, such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Peter Munk, and others, Peter Leeds has gained valuable knowledge and has learned how to conduct the most innovative and in-depth analysis of the stocks. Its fundamental analysis reveals the healthiest and strongest financial investment opportunities.



Similarly, the technical analysis spots buying opportunities and undervalued shares which are poised for growth – this is all necessary for successful penny stock trading. Third Level Analysis reviews marketing and branding strategies to assess a penny stock's competitive advantages.



Third Level Analysis by the organization recognizes the important roles of brand management, positioning, public relations, and product differentiation in corporate success. In order to help investors earn the maximum return from their money, the experts work hard and do complete research.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in the best penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net