Peter Leeds Launches "Pennies to Fortunes" a Guide to Learn How to Trade Penny Stocks

This book offers information on profitable and effective ways to invest in penny stocks. According to Peter Leeds this e-book is meant to protect investors from making bad decisions. He states, “Scams and misleading information is common in the penny stock markets. It is out of control, and has reached epidemic proportions. Dishonesty is costing investors, their friends, their families and fellow investors millions of dollars a year.”



Peter Leeds discusses several methods to make a profit while minimizing risks when investing in penny stocks. The eBook answers the most common unanswered questions like what makes a great penny stock, when is the price most likely to spike, how does one avoid bad stocks, what price should trigger a buy and when should a trader sell for profit.



Peter Leeds defines the true meaning of a quality stock in his new eBook. His insight and expertise on the penny stock market is unquestionable. The new eBook is a great value to current investors and people looking to get into penny stocks. In his new eBook, he discusses the true nature of quality stocks by discussing the three don’ts of penny stocks. He covers learning lines, penny stock secrets and penny stock commentaries.



Readers as well as subscribers are assured to gain insights on the market as they will be able to learn the same techniques that professionals such as Peter Leeds utilizes. The book is set to become a trading encyclopedia for penny stock investors and an invaluable tool for traders.



‘Pennies to Fortunes – Rapid Learning in Penny Stocks’ is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. Another publication, ‘The Penny Stocks Guide’ teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



