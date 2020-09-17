Best Performance Management System in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- Performance management system helps organizations better comprehend the performance and productivity of their employees. It helps the management to not just easily track, analyze, and evaluate employees, but also ensure goals are met, or issues are addressed. These systems include performance tracking, goal setting, and feedback.



360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized top vendors offering the best performance management system that help buyers to select the right software and make real-time decisions. 360Quadrants are released following an in-depth study of companies, along with their product offerings and business strategies. 360Quadrants update companies listed in quadrant periodically based on strategic analysis of them in performance management system space.



360Quadrants carry out a thorough SWOT analysis and accurately analyze the companies shortlisted for evaluation. This assessment enables solution providers to learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor as per their requirements.



Performance Management System Quadrant Categorization:



360Quadrants evaluated vendors providing performance management system, and 17 top vendors were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Paylocity, ADP Workforce Now, Lattice, 15Five, Reflektive, Workday HCM, Paycom, PerformYard, BambooHR, and UltiPro were identified as visionary leaders in the performance management system space.



Oracle PeopleSoft, Namely, SAP SuccessFactors, and Saba TalentSpace were identified as innovators in the performance management system space.



OrangeHRM was identified as an emerging company in the performance management system space.



Kazoo and Bridge were identified as dynamic differentiators in the performance management system space.



360Quadrants Scoring Method



Top performance management system vendors are ranked by trained researchers and analysts after carrying out a significant amount of research. This assessment is done considering product maturity and company maturity. Product maturity is wholly dependent on the vendor's product offering, while company maturity is dependent on the company's expansion plan and global presence.



More than 60 parameters were chosen for the evaluation of performance management system vendors that will get updated twice a year. Based on the weightage assigned to each parameter, ratings are assigned to shortlisted vendors. Depending on these assigned ratings, vendors are placed in particular quadrants.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Reporting Software, Employee Monitoring Software, and HR Software.