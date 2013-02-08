Best Place to Buy Twitter Followers in 2013: Mohr Publicity

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Breaking into the big leagues like Simon and Schuster, BMG and Showtime is difficult for any independent author, musician, or filmmaker, but new promotional technologies in social media have started to level the playing field. Affordable, high tech social media services provided by public relations companies like Mohr Publicity use complex algorithms to attract Twitter followers, Facebook fans and YouTube views to a performer’s site as fast as any million dollar PR firm.



“It used to be impossible to compete with mainstream publishers, big record companies, and film distributors. Now, we can help authors, musicians and filmmakers use advanced social media technology to break into the tightly woven cliques that dominate the artistic industry,” said Sandra Mohr, president of Mohr Publicity.



It sounds too good to be true; thousands of Twitter Followers delivered practically overnight? Apparently, it has been going on for some time-used by well-known celebrities for years. But, as Lady Gaga learned recently when a large percentage of her Twitter followers were revealed as fakes, social media companies promising throngs of fans need to be careful not to violate the “terms of services” put forth by Twitter. Unsafe or reckless “bot” promotion can cause an account to be banned or removed from the Internet. “We wish Lady Gaga would have come to us for her Twitter promotions,” says Mohr. “Her Twitter account would still be credible and her Twitter followers would look much better.” Mohr Publicity is one of the more popular public relations agencies because it uses a combination of traditional media, press releases and active social media growth to help indie artists promote and manage their brands safely and quickly.



“Just as a busy restaurant or nightclub looks more appealing when active and full, a Twitter account is more likely to attract new followers when it is full of active people. All of the biggest companies use technology like ours to jump-start their promotions,” Mohr continued.



In addition to helping new artists make a big impression online, Mohr Publicity has one of the best social networking news sites for those who would rather learn and do for themselves. Next Big Thing News reports on all of the newest developments in social media each day.



“Our NBT News site shares plenty of tips and techniques to keep you updated on social media platforms, but for the real experience of top quality, effective promotion, we can help you really get the ball rolling in your favor fast,” Mohr added.



Mohr Publicity is comprised of more than 40 technicians, writers and computer “geeks” who pride themselves on being first rate in the world of social media traffic generation. For more information about Mohr Publicity, and to order their services to help generate interest in your book, new product, music or film, visit their website at http://MohrPublicity.com.



About Mohr Publicity

Mohr Publicity is a public relations agency built for the digital universe. They specialize in social media and Internet promotions including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest. Their companies Born To Be Viral and Next Big Thing News keep clients up to date on the newest Internet promotions. Mohr Publicity was established in 1997.



