Preferred Escapes: The Ultimate Places to Say “I Do”

It's the day she has always dreamed about and the moment you both will cherish for the rest of your lives. Your choice to have a destination wedding means you will say "I do" at one of the most beautiful places on earth. Let Preferred Escapes' luxury vacation rentals at the world's most ideal travel destinations create a stunningly beautiful and majestic setting for your special day. The Caribbean, Mustique, Antigua, and St. Barthelemy are some of the finest tropical locations with breathtaking outdoor views to make any couple's wedding dreams a reality. Preferred Escapes is a vibrant team of professionals with wide-ranging experience in luxury travel. Extending to our clients the finest personalized service in private travel, we offer private luxury villa and beach house rental properties handpicked by our team of vacation rental specialists to ensure your stay in paradise fully celebrates your vows and the magic of love. Let's explore these four romantic escapes, the exclusive luxury vacation rentals available at these locations, and how they may be the perfect match for your momentous occasion.



The Caribbean:

The Caribbean Islands are a highly popular wedding destination, as many available direct flights from the East Coast make this spot easily accessible to visitors. We offer high luxury Caribbean villas at 28 locations throughout the region. From the Bahamas to St. Thomas, there are Caribbean villas or beach house rentals that will make your stay a truly unforgettable experience. Beyond the practicality, the breathtaking orange and red sunsets, blue waters, calm beaches, lush plantations, and quaint churches make the Caribbean an appealing destination for couples wishing to spend their special day in paradise.



Mustique:

The island of Mustique, with its azure waters, coral reefs, and elegant natural beauty is the perfect wedding getaway. A 1,400-acre private island in the wildly beautiful West Indies, Mustique is a tropical paradise. Preferred Escapes offers hilltop, beach, and contemporary Mustique villas, as well as classic Caribbean houses for rent. If you’re interested in a beachfront getaway, consider the “Sunrise,” a newly built 5 bedroom/7 bathroom villa that sleeps 12. This luxury villa is situated on its own secluded beach, just a short stroll away from Macaroni Beach. From $22,500 per week in the spring and summer months, this Mustique villa includes countless luxurious services, facilities, and amenities such as a personal chef and guide, a nearby spa, swimming pool, tennis court, and golf course, and two large Kawasaki Mules for guest use.



In addition to the stunning Mustique villas, the island boasts a number of unique pleasures, sure to satisfy any guest. There are restaurants, cafés, and coffee shops, many of which are in elegant, beachfront settings. Couples can enjoy an island dining favourite, a waterside beach bar on stilts known as Basil’s Bar, or stay in and enjoy a private dinner for two. Visit the shops at Britannia Bay, stroll the nearby beaches, or for the more active couple, you can go scuba diving, bird watching, horseback riding, try out a sailing excursion, or arrange a guided hike through St. Vincent’s Rainforest.



Antigua:

An equally breathtaking island in the West Indies, Antigua is a high luxury Caribbean escape and an ideal location for a destination wedding. An 11 mile by 14 mile island, Antigua has boundless beauty and beaches. The sunniest of the Eastern Caribbean Islands, temperatures range from the mid-seventies in the winter months to the mid-eighties in the summer months, with low humidity year-round. With 365 public beaches, a couple will have plenty of exploring to do to locate the beach that best suits their tastes. We feature a number of Antigua Villas, including the “Antigua White House,” a 5 bedroom/6 bathroom rental that sleeps 10. At $28,000 per week during the summer and fall months, this villa located in Jolly Harbour includes a private pool, a mile stretch of white sand beach, and crystal blue oceanfront.



Numerous attractions can be found on Antigua, such as sailing, surfing, diving, hiking, sightseeing, local museums, art galleries, and the historic Shirley Heights and Sea View Farm Village. Visitors can enjoy their share of relaxation during the day, and enjoy fine local Caribbean and Antiguan cuisine in the evening. If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two at one of the most popular beach restaurants on Antigua, try Gibson’s at Crab Hill Village. Also worth visiting is the capital and largest city. St. John is a magnificent skyline full of Baroque style towers and a lively spot for duty free shopping, dining, and sightseeing.



St. Barthelemy:

St. Barthelemy, also called “St. Bart’s” or “St. Barth’s,” invites couples who are seeking the ultimate tropical wedding getaway with luxury vacation homes and St Barts villas for rent. Lined by 14 white sand beaches and surrounded by crystal blue waters, St. Bart's villas are a truly picturesque setting for a relaxing and romantic wedding getaway. If you are looking for St Barts villas for rent, look no further. Preferred Escapes features several St. Bart’s villas, including “Panama” in Saint Jean, Gustavia. This 3 story, 4 bedroom/6 bathroom villa that sleeps 8 is the supreme St. Bart’s rental, also including a pool, private bar, and fitness room. At $30,000 per week throughout the early spring months, this luxury vacation rental sits just a few minutes from the beach and has a panoramic view overlooking the bay of Saint Jean.



Perfect weather for strolling the beach and calm waters for surfing, guests interested in hitting the waves or riding a jet ski should visit Anses des Cayes Beach. Aside from its beaches and mild climate, St. Bart’s attracts visitors for its upscale dining, laid-back local bars, and wide selection of French and Caribbean cuisine. The DJ and live music at La Plage offers entertainment to guests looking for an exhilarating nightlife and an exciting escape for the evening hours.



