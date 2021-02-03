Best PLM Software in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software helps businesses integrate data during the development of a product, process, business system, and eventually, people, in an extended enterprise. It is used across various industries where it helps enterprises to collect data from items, parts, products, documents, client requirements, engineering change orders, and workflows. PLM Software typically uses a module called IQMS Manufacturing ERP Software to provide a comprehensive audit trail of a product's lifecycle from the design and quoting process through manufacture and maintenance. PLM software can be used to manage product-related data from ERP, MES, CAD, AR, IoT technologies, and more. It helps businesses with new product development, product enhancements, and also increases productivity and collaboration, bolsters creativity, and shortens time to market for a product.



360Quadrants has picked some of the Best PLM software providers in the market. This analysis helps buyers learn more about the PLM software and make the most correct selection based on their requirements. All PLM software providers in this assessment have been compared against their products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated every three months. 360Quadrants also provides a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers understand new opportunities and areas of improvement.



PLM Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed23software vendors that offer PLM software, out of which 23 were placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Oracle Agile, Propel, ProductCenter, and Prodigy have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the PLM software market.



SAP PLM, PTC Windchill, AutoCAD Plant 3D, ProductVision, and CMPRO have been recognized as Innovators in the PLM software market.



Centro, DDM, Aras PLM, DevEX, SolidWorks Inspection, PRO.CEED, and Teamcenter have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the PLM software market.



OpenBOM, SolidWorks MBD, Upchain, ENOVIA, Bamboo Rose, Mimic PLM Software, and Shop Floor have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the PLM software market.



360Quadrants AssessmentMethodology



360Quadrants has very cautiouslycurated and evaluated the Top PLM software companies. These software providers were assessed based on more than 90accuratelyselected data pointers, which were finalized based on the product and business strategy of the software provider, and the data collected from buyers as well as industry experts. All of these data pointers were given a specific weightage, post which they were measured. This study also helps analysts compute the overall score based on which the PLM software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.



