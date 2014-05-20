Best Prepaid Cell Phones for Under $50 Selected by BestPrepaidCellPhonePlans.org

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- BestPrepaidCellPhonePlans.org has unveiled its list of the Best Prepaid Cell Phones for under $50. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy Reverb Android smartphone, and feature phones/non-smartphones with touchscreens and qwerty keyboard phones. These choices are best suited for someone who likes a quality phone at a low cost, and who also want to be able to run the phone cheaply on a monthly basis.



These phone choices come from different cell phone companies with low cost prepaid plans, starting from as little as $7 a month. Prepaid phone plans are cell phone plans without contracts, and typically the least expensive cell phone plans around. According to the website, there is no point in saving money with a low cost phone, when the user ends up bleeding money with costly monthly plans.



The top spot for an under $50 phone goes to the Samsung Galaxy Reverb Android phone. Originally priced at around $200, it is currently offered by Virgin Mobile at a steep discount. BestPrepaidCellPhonePlans.org does not know how long the under $50 deal price will last.



The phone reflects the quality that customers have come to expect from a Samsung smartphone. It provides efficiency, effectiveness and style. The smartphone is powered by Android 4.0 with a spacious 4 inch screen and comes equipped with a 5.0MP LED Flash Camera & Camcorder. It runs on a fast 1.4GHz processor and has a memory of 4GB ROM/ 768MB RAM.



According to the site, this phone makes an excellent choice as it provides a readers with a stylish and high quality cell phone for a low price. Google Play is included, which gives consumers the chance to download and store all of the latest apps, games, books, music and more. The smartphone is also equipped with Google Maps and GPS Navigation. Overall, this smartphone a handy device to have on hand.



As pointed out by the site, an important consideration is the regular monthly cost of running the phone. It can be run with Virgin Mobile's low cost Beyond Talk unlimited plans starting at $35 a month. Should that be considered out of budget, readers can find alternative phone plans starting for less with other under $50 models listed.



Other under $50 phones listed include high quality LG models that will allow for easy texting with qwerty keyboards, camera picture taking, MP3 music playing, video streaming and wifi connectivity. One of them is the LG 840G touchscreen phone which is a customer favorite. It has a capacitive touchscreen, similar to what good smartphones have. That makes this near smartphone model very easy to touch and navigate around. To learn more, visit:



http://www.bestprepaidcellphoneplans.org/best-prepaid-cell-phone-for-under-50.html



About BestPrepaidCellPhonePlans.org

BestPrepaidCellPhonePlans.org offers various alternatives to cell phone users of all kinds. The website also provides insightful articles and reviews regarding no contract cell phone brands, plans, wireless services and a lot more. Readers can find helpful tips on how to shop for prepaid cell phones and what to look for. The site also has a list of prepaid plans to give an objective comparison for each product.



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