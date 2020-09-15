Best Presentation Software in 2020- Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook,, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Presentation Software is a computerized software that is used for displaying data in the form of slides. It enables the use of audio, video, animation, and pictures to make presentations more engaging and attract more viewers. This software is one of the crucial tools implemented in organizations. The best presentation software must provide three major features, namely, a text editor with flexible formatting, a feature to insert, edit, and resize digital graphics, and a slide-show system to display the designed visuals in sequential order.



360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized the top companies offering the best presentation software which also enables clients to make quick and more informed business decisions. These quadrants are released post in-depth analysis of vendors along with their products offerings and business strategies implemented for expansion. 360quadrants are updated quarterly based on the strategic analysis of vendors in the presentation software space.



360Quadrants conducts detailed SWOT analysis and precisely analyzes the companies shortlisted for evaluation. This analysis enables solution providers to learn about market growth and trends in the market so that they can adapt strategies that are necessary to grow and expand. 360Quadrants provides a comprehensive list of top vendors and narrows down the vendor selection procedure.



Presentation Software Quadrant Categorization:



360Quadrants evaluated vendors providing presentation software and 17 top vendors were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Microsoft PowerPoint, Prezi, Google Slides, Quip, Keynote, Powtoon, Microsoft Sway, Zoho Show, and Vismehave been identified as visionary leaders in the presentation software space.



Promo and Zoho ShowTime have been identified as innovators in the presentation software space.



Zoom Player, Presenter, and VideoScribe have been identified as emerging companies in the presentation software space.



Emaze, PhotoSnack, and DocSend have been identified as dynamic differentiators in the presentation software space.



360Quadrants Scoring Method



Top presentation software vendors are usually ranked by researchers and analysts after undertaking a significant amount of research. This evaluation is carried out based on the metrics that are divided into product maturity and company maturity. Product maturity is entirely based on the vendor's product base, while company maturity is based on a company's growth, strategy, global existence, and various such factors.



More than 70 data pointers were selected while evaluating presentation software vendors which will be updated every six months. Based on the weightage assigned for each parameter, ratings were assigned to the shortlisted vendors. Based on these assigned ratings, vendors were placed in the respective quadrants.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Video conferencing software, photo editing software, and video editing software.