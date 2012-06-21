Best Price Power Tool Deals Now Available to UK Buyers Via MyMateMark

Fife, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Hundreds of UK individuals, tradesmen, small businesses and large organisations are combining their individual buying power to get great deals on new quality branded power tools as member of MyMateMark. MyMateMark is a new online members buying group for power tools with quality brands like Makita, Bosch, Panasonic, Hitachi and DeWalt at unbelievably low prices.



There are literally thousands of people and organisations searching to buy quality names like Makita Power Tools on the Internet. While all of these potential buyers understand the power of bulk buying for lower costs, they have not had an opportunity to do so until now. MyMateMark is the simple and easy way to group together with the hundreds and thousands of other people looking for Hitachi Power Tools and other great brands, and buy together. “We negotiate the best terms from the manufacturers on the best selling products that they have available on specific bulk quantities, then pass the benefit to the customers,” said MyMateMark representative Bob Asant.



With MyMateMark, the benefit is enjoyed by every member of the group without the need for them to buy in bulk. Members merely browse the items on offer and choose the one they want. They then benefit from the bulk buying discounts created by the group and tell others who might be interested in buying the same items. New deals go out on Mondays and Thursdays each week. Members are notified of new deals by email as they go live.



When joining in a deal, a pre-authorisation is needed from the buyer’s payment card. No money is taken unless the required number of people join in the deal. If so, payment is taken from the card and the item delivered. If the required number of people do not join in, the deal will not happen and no payment is taken. This system is administered by RBS World Pay, one of the world's leading online secure payment providers.



Now, everyone can band together, drive down costs and get amazing deals on quality products like Panasonic Power Tools. Unlike many websites, the price posted is the price paid. MyMateMark prices include VAT, free delivery within the UK mainland and no credit card fees or other charges. Buyers can also sign up for online deal alerts. “We only sell new quality branded products from Makita, Bosch, Panasonic, Dewalt and Hitachi to name a few, and we’ve consistently offered power tools at unbeatable prices since we started in 2011,” said Asant. For more information, please visit http://www.mymatemark.co.uk



About MyMateMark

