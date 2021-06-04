BEST Provides Reliable BGA and PCB Repair and Rework Services

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- BEST provides a wide range of high-quality PCB rework and repair services in Illinois. The company also provides BGA rework, PCB rework, QFN rework, electronic X-ray sorting, BGA reballing services, and LGA rework. They perform all rework and repair by IPC-7711/7721, guidelines for rework, and repair. Furthermore, they inspect all boards by IPC-A-610, acceptability of electronic assemblies. All their rework and repair associates are experienced professionals with a minimum of 5 years of rework or repair experience.



The company spokesperson said, "The knowledge obtained through IPC certification and solder training courses helps employees efficiently produce consistent, quality items while contributing to increased profits. Typically, certification can only be obtained after one attends and complete appropriate courses at IPC-certified training centers. To find training centers, view course offerings, and obtain the necessary training, individuals should consider the industry professionals at BEST. Our knowledgeable instructors and experts usually work with our clients and their team to ensure IPC compliance to improve upon existing production methods. In addition, we can work to create a program that targets clients' educational requirements to give them that extra edge on improving their effectiveness in today's market."



BEST is a company known for providing industry-leading solutions for BGA and other grid array device reworks. Their engineers have developed better processes to make BGA repair and rework more consistent, repeatable, and reliable. Since their inception, they have been reworking and continue to stay on the cutting edge with the latest package styles and techniques. The company can also help clients diagnose and troubleshoot their BGA rework process. In addition, their knowledgeable SMT process engineers can review their process documentation, audit their BGA rework, or develop a highly successful one for their operation, including the development of thermal profiles. Finally, for those inquiring about BGA reballing cost, clients can contact the company to learn more.



Offering insight on the things individuals should consider when selecting a PCB rework specialist, the company spokesperson said, "Companies can potentially save millions annually by partnering with a reliable rework specialist. However, there are certain things individuals should put into consideration when selecting rework specialists. They include experience and skills, what certifications or credentials are attached to the rework specialist's staff members, and whether they have access to high-quality equipment. On experience, individuals should ensure that the reworking specialist has at least five years of experience in this particular field. Moreover, they should have the ability to deliver high-quality rework services while meeting challenging deadlines."



Are you looking for a PCB rework provider? BEST is the one-stop solution, providing a wide range of BGA rework and repair services that include BGA component removal, BGA salvaging, BGA pad repair, and more. In addition, the company leverages its extensive industry experience and commitment to quality and customer service to bring clients several benefits they will not find elsewhere. Such benefits include utilizing the most advanced re-work equipment available in the market, access to IPC-certified technicians specially trained for BGA rework and X-ray verification, and complete transparency with a disc of X-ray images returned to them after the job is thorough.



About BEST

BEST provides reliable and quick PCB repair services. The company has performed PCB repair services for projects ranging from 1 board to 175,000 boards and has returned them to the respective owners without damage. For electronic circuit board repair services, clients should consider contacting the company.



