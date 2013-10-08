Best Pushchairs in the UK in 2013 Are Revealed at BestPushchair2013.wededen.co.uk

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- There are so many options for people looking to buy a pushchair in the UK in 2013 because there are hundreds, if not thousands of different pushchairs currently on sale.



Nevertheless a new website has recently launched that has scanned through many of the most popular models on the market, and have selected the ones they consider to be the best pushchairs in the UK in 2013.



The pushchair that ultimately came out on top is one that is not too cheap and not too expensive. It was chosen because not only is it one of the best-looking pushchairs in the UK right now, but also because from a functionality point of view, it also scores very highly.



This particular model is available in a choice of 11 different colours / designs and is extremely light, which obviously means that it is very easy to control.



It also provides maximum comfort for the baby because it includes a head hugger, chest pads and a foot muff, and will protect them from the rain with its raincover.



In addition to this pushchair, there were others that scored very highly. One was the top-of-the-range Bumbleride Indie, which has long been very popular in the United States but is now an established brand in the UK.



This one is more expensive that most of the strollers currently on the market, but there are other pushchairs listed on this page which are also highly rated but cost a lot less money.



A spokeswoman for BestPushchair2013.webeden.co.uk, who also writes for ENetHealth.com, said:



"As a mother I am well aware of the consequences of buying a sub-standard pushchair. For example you can end up with one that is hard to control or hard to fold away, or you can find that it takes up too much space, or worse still, is actually uncomfortable for your baby."



"However all of the products that we have featured on our site have received lots of positive reviews from parents, and all have the kind of looks and features that you would expect from a top quality pushchair."



Anyone that would like to view all of the best pushchairs in the UK (in 2013), can do so by visiting:



http://bestpushchair2013.webeden.co.uk/



About BestPushchair2013.webeden.co.uk

Bestpushchair2013.webeden.co.uk was set up a husband and wife team in an attempt to help fellow Brits find the best pushchair for their newborn baby.