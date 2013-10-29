Best Raspberry Ketones for Weight Loss in 2013 Are Revealed at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- ENetHealth.com have reviewed many different diet supplements since they first launched in September 2012, but with raspberry ketones being so popular at the moment, they have recently revealed which product they consider to be the best raspberry ketone supplement for weight loss in 2013.



Raspberry ketones have been shown to boost the metabolism, suppress the appetite and help the body break down fat in scientific studies, and there is one product that stands out from the rest.



This raspberry ketone supplement provides people with the recommended dosage of raspberry ketones, but offers so much more because it also includes 8 additional fat-burning ingredients.



Commenting on this highly effective raspberry ketone product, a spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"There are lots of raspberry ketone supplements on the market these days, but this powerful supplement, which became popular after being featured on Fox News, is one of the most effective ones you can buy right now."



"It includes numerous superfruits and antioxidants such as african mango, acai berry, apple cider vinegar, grapefruit extract, green tea extract, kelp and resveratrol, which work together to help boost energy levels, increase the metabolism, reduce cravings and actively break down fat in the body alongside the raspberry ketones."



"The weight loss results speak for themselves because this supplement now has hundreds of positive success stories, including one from a woman who lost a total of 35 pounds altogether, and it even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if people fail to lose any weight after taking this supplement."



More information about this particular product that was named as the best raspberry ketone supplement for weight loss in 2013 can be found at:



http://enethealth.com/raspberry-ketone-plus-reviews/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.