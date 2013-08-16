Best Rated Electric Toothbrushes for 2013 Announced by Beautyeria.com

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Beautyeria.com, a website that provides beauty news and tips, has named the best five electric toothbrushes for 2013. The rankings are comprised of the top performing brushes offering safe, easy, fun and proven way to clean teeth.



The best electric toothbrush is The 30 Second Electric Toothbrush. See video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cORBNv7WqrA. The ratings have been based on detailed research and in-depth reviews about the features and benefits of the various brushes.



The Five Best Rated Electric Toothbrushes for 2013 are:



1. The 30 Second Electric Toothbrush

2. Philips Sonicare HX6711/02 HealthyWhite 710 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

3. Oral-B Professional Healthy Clean Precision 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

4. Emmi-dent 6 100% Ultrasonic Toothbrush

5. The Germ Eliminating Sonic Toothbrush System



“There are plenty of various kinds of electric toothbrushes that are being sold. However, the biggest issue is that finding out the best electric toothbrush that will provide every person with the best performing result is an extremely difficult job to do,” said Samantha Williams, editor in chief.



“This rating should make it easier and more convenient for people to determine which power toothbrush is going to be best suited to their needs,” Samantha added.



Dental professionals recommend brushing teeth twice daily to guarantee optimal oral hygiene. Dentists emphasize that an electric toothbrush is the best way to clean teeth. The American Journal of Dentistry and British Dental Journal encourage using these brushes over manual ones.



It is demonstrated that many people have poor brushing techniques, but electric brushes will ensure that proper techniques are applied. Many studies have found that an electric toothbrush can remove up to 70% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, particularly in those hard-to-reach areas.



For more information visit: http://www.beautyeria.com/teeth-whitening/best-electric-toothbrushes/.



About Beautyeria.com

Beautyeria.com is a web site that publishes articles about latest beauty news as well as about beauty tips. Samantha Williams is an independent journalist with over 14 years experience. She specializes in covering beauty topics.



Samantha Williams

samanthaw346@gmail.com

3358 Logan Lane

Denver, CO 80202

USA

303-304-2901

http://www.beautyeria.com