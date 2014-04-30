Best Rated Upper West Side NYC Orthodontist Now Offering Free Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Dr. Olga Bukholts, DDS of Perfect Smiles Orthodontics, PC http://www.orthodontist-ny.com, a specialist in adult and children’s orthodontic treatments located on NYC’s Upper West Side announced today that she will now be offering free orthodontic consultations as part of a Spring special.



“I’ve learned from years as a practicing orthodontist that all too often patients are deterred from taking the first step towards their desired orthodontic treatment because they assume that treatment times and costs involved are too high. This is no longer the case with modern orthodontic treatment, not only have braces and other treatment options become more affordable but the treatment time has been shortened as well”, said Dr. Olga Bukholts.



Perfect Smiles Orthodontics (PSO) offers the most cutting edge types of orthodontic treatment modalities including a wide array of braces and Invisalign, and has one of the best waiting rooms in the city, full of technology and entertainment for kids, teens and adults. PSO’s patient amenities include the following:



Wi-Fi-access and computer workstations to check email in the waiting rooms and treatment rooms



Multi-player video games for every age gamer



A large screen TV to keep up with your favorite shows and news



Behind the scenes, you’ll find the most modern equipment on the market for orthodontic treatment and diagnosis



Cutting edge digital intra-oral scanner to alleviate the need for taking uncomfortable impressions and to increase quality of treatment results and reduce treatment times



The most contemporary “types” of braces on the market from invisible braces (lingual braces) to Invisalign



Exam chairs with video glasses: you can even finish the show you started in the waiting room



Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, Clear Braces, Invisible Braces (Lingual Braces), and more



Digital Panoramic/Cephalometric X-rays for clear imaging with minimal radiation exposure



Complete treatment updates with images to document progress milestones



Perfect Smiles Orthodontics specializes exclusively in orthodontic treatment. With years of experience at the same location, this orthodontist is the most trusted source for treatment on the Upper West Side of NYC. Perfect Smiles Orthodontics is a recognized best in class, top rated orthodontics specialist practice for children, teens, & adults. Dr. Olga Bukholts is proud to be a one of the best rated NYC orthodontists on Vitals, HealthGrades, YELP, Google+, RateMDs, and other rating websites.



About Perfect Smiles Orthodontics

Perfect Smiles Orthodontics was founded and is owned by Dr. Olga Bukholts, DDS who graduated from the prestigious Honors Combined Accelerated BA/DDS Degree program at New York University College of Arts and Sciences and New York University College of Dentistry, one of only 5 students accepted annually. After practicing as a general Dentist, Dr. Bukholts received her post-graduate degree in Orthodontics and worked as a clinical Professor of Orthodontics at the New York University Kriser Dental Center. Subsequently completing her course work and becoming a Roth Williams accredited Orthodontics specialist.



- To schedule free confidential braces consultation, please phone (646) 368-1819 or contact us online: http://www.orthodontist-ny.com/braces-orthodontist-upper-west-side



Contact



Perfect Smiles Orthodontics

263 West End Ave, # 1A

New York, NY 10023

(646) 368-1819

http://www.orthodontist-ny.com