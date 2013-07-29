Best Research Analysis on Global Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- - The report is based on primary survey research of more than 1,000 industry professionals who travelled at least once in the last three months. The research was conducted by Timetric using its premium consumer panels

- This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the outlook for business travel and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013–2014

- This report will help the reader to forecast business traveler expenditure on hotel accommodation, understand trends in business travel and assess customer expectations of new technologies and services

- Key topics covered include forecasts of expenditure on hotel accommodation, hotel selection criterion, customer expectations of new technologies, marketing initiatives, and sustainability implementation

- This report helps to drive revenues and cut costs by benchmarking the use of sustainability in the industry and also helps to identify new opportunities for growth



Executive summary



Global Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric’s exclusive panel of global business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on global trends in hotel accommodation and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2013–2014. The report also benchmarks the types of hotels that business travelers choose and identifies preferred modes and channels of hotel selection. This report also examines new technologies, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers, and also analyzes the key drivers and popular promotional offers which influence business travelers to choose a particular hotel.



Scope



The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:



- Average stay at business hotels

- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation

- Popular hotel types and preferred modes of hotel selection

- Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities

- Critical social responsibility initiatives

- Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations

- Importance of mobile technology services

- Key drivers of frequent visits and popularity of promotional offers

- Strategic initiatives for repeat business



Reasons to buy



- Effectively examine business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and the changes in hotel accommodation expenditure to determine business growth opportunities

- Identify popular hotel types, preferred modes of hotel selection and key channels for research to channelize marketing resources for better return on investment

- Explore business traveler affinity towards green certification and sustainability initiatives and successfully implement them into hotel operations

- Understand customer perceptions of new technology, drivers influencing online reservations and the growing importance of mobile technologies to enhance customer retention and direct sales

- Identify key features of business hotels which influence frequent visits and formulate marketing strategies to win business



Key highlights



- Overall, 44% of survey respondents rated ‘mid-scale’ hotels as the type of hotel they expect to stay in over the next 12 months

- In total, 50% of respondents selected ‘company recommendation’ as the preferred method of hotel selection, while 42% selected ‘online search’ and 29% selected ‘regular brand’

- For a hotel to be considered green, respondents consider ‘low energy light bulbs’ and ‘reduced usage of plastic materials’ as the key sustainability facilities that hotels should adopt

- Survey results show that ‘wireless email’ and ‘view and manage room reservations online’ are important mobile technology features for global business travelers

- Survey results indicate that ‘early check-in and late check-out facility’, ‘room upgrades’ and ‘reduced room tariffs for frequent visitors’ are the most attractive promotional offers for business travelers



