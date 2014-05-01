Vishwashanti Gurukul, One of the Best Residential Schools in India Offers Library with Huge Stock of Books

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Vishwashanti Gurukul, one of the best residential schools in India offers library for students with a huge assortment of books. Their stock of books is meant for students of all age groups. The library is positioned separately on the campus so that students can concentrate on their studies.



Talking about the library and its facilities, one of the spokespersons stated, “Special experiential learning environments have been created for understanding the concepts of various subjects and inculcate reading habits. The Library is available to the students seven days a week for research and study; the computers integrated with library resources are available. The following facilities are provided in the Library: an audio-visual room where students watch study videos, a journal section for reference, different types of Encyclopaedias on all subjects, different types of entertainment books and newspapers to update on news and happenings and also to create an awareness of current events, and a spacious reading hall.”



Vishwashanti Gurukul is one of the best boarding schools in India. The school believes in the pristine traditional values of Guru and Shisya where gurus are the teachers and the Shisyas are their ardent follower. This concept of the school not only makes academicians but also teaches students about the real life skills under the guidance of their respective gurus.



Vishwashanti Gurukul not only teaches certain sets of subjects, but also students learn to foster in them the quality of self-reliance, self-esteem, positive thinking and above all, the ethical values of right and wrong. Complete care is taken at the school to make sure that students grow in a positive environment just like their own home.



About Vishwashanti Gurukul

At “Vishwashanti Gurukul, an IB World School”, the latest instructional methodology and a hi-tech education system with due emphasis on ancient Indian Heritage and Culture enable the students to be global citizens of tomorrow. They aim at equipping students ethically, technically and spiritually to face the challenges of the ever changing global environment. The hostel is an extended family for the residential students where the House Parents ensure the overall development of the students to create respectable individuals.



To know more, please visit: http://www.mitgurukul.com



Contact Information

Rajbaug, Next to Hadapsar,

Loni Kalbhor,

Pune - 412 201,

India