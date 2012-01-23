Best Resorts of 2011 Vacation Sweepstakes by ResorTime.com

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- ResorTime.com is giving away five separate 8 day, 7 night luxury vacations. The sweepstakes began on January 12, 2012 and runs through Friday, February 10, 2012. ResorTime.com will select the winners and announce them via email on or after February 14, 2012 along with the results of the Best Resorts of 2011 voting competition.



Bragging rights are on the line for the winning resorts of the competition and vacation time is at stake for the sweepstakes winners. The five voting categories and five nominated resorts within each one are as follows:



1. Best Beach Resort

a. Carlsbad Seapointe Resort – Carlsbad, CA

b. Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

c. Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort – Oceanside, CA

d. Wyndham Vacation Resorts Towers on the Grove – North Myrtle Beach, SC

e. Coronado Beach Resort – San Diego, CA



2. Best Ski Resort

a. Cedar Breaks Resort – Brian Head, UT

b. Lake Tahoe Vacation Resort – South Lake Tahoe, CA

c. Red Wolf Lodge at Squaw Valley – Olympic Valley, CA

d. Panorama Vacation Retreat at Horsethief Lodge – Panorama, Canada

e. Grand Lodge on Peak 7 – Breckenridge, CO



3. Best Desert Resort

a. Sedona Summit Resort – Sedona, AZ

b. Palm Canyon Resort – Palm Springs, CA

c. Palm Springs Tennis Club Resort – Palm Springs, CA

d. Wyndham Grand Desert – Las Vegas, NV

e. Polo Towers – Las Vegas, NV



4. Best Family Resort

a. Grand Pacific Palisades Resort – Carlsbad, CA

b. Historic Powhatan Resort – Williamsburg, VA

c. Cancun Resort – Las Vegas, NV

d. Dolphin’s Cove Resort – Anaheim, CA

e. Carlsbad Inn Beach Resort – Carlsbad, CA



5. Best Urban Resort

a. Wyndham Avenue Plaza – New Orleans, LA

b. The Sofia Hotel – San Diego, CA

c. Wyndham Canterbury at San Francisco – San Francisco, CA

d. Wyndham Nashville – Nashville, TN

e. Kensington Park – San Francisco, CA



ResorTime.com’s fifth annual “Best Resorts” competition will once again determine the top rated timeshare vacation resorts based on the opinion of people who are actually staying there. Voting is going on now and ends on February 10 at 11:59pm PST so don’t delay and go vote for the resort that deserves to win the most in each category. Visit the vacation sweepstakes page to learn more, enter the sweepstakes, and vote for the best resorts of 2011.



About ResorTime.com

In business since 1999, ResorTime.com continues to grow to its portfolio of quality condo rentals. The company has affiliate partnerships with the leading timeshare companies around the world, including Diamond Resorts International, Grand Pacific Resorts, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Grand Monarch Vacations, and Starwood Vacation Ownership. ResorTime.com is located in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit http://www.ResorTime.com.