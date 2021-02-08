Best Retail POS Systems in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Retail POS System also called retail point of service system, enables retail stores record financial transactions. The system also helps staff enhance customer loyalty. It automates repetitive tasks and enables retailers save money and time. This system manages in-store checkouts in an enhanced manner along with sales operations and advanced marketing tasks. Retail POS Software can be installed on-premises as well as on-cloud. The major benefits of this software include easy navigation, fast scanning speed, advanced inventory search, and increased mobility.



360Quadrants has chosen a few of the Best Retail POS System providers in the market. This evaluation helps buyers know about the Retail POS system and make the most appropriate choice based on their software requirements. All the Retail POS software providers in this evaluation have been assessed against their products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated quarterly. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers identify new opportunities and areas of development.



Retail POS System Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 21 software vendors that offer the Retail POS system, which are placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Shopify Retail POS, Clover, and Vend have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Retail POS system market.



Appetize Retail POS, Bleu, Ari, Rista, Spectrum, and Infinity Retail POS have been recognized as the Innovators in the Retail POS system market.



PRISM, MPOS, Point of Sale, SpotOn Retail POS, epaisa, and Tabby have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the Retail POS system market.



SumUp, Quetzal, Cash Register, RQ, Solemate, and Tray have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Retail POS system market.



360Quadrants Assessment Methodology



360Quadrants has very thoroughly evaluated the Top Retail POS System providers. These software providers were assessed based on 90 precisely chosen data pointers, which were gathered based on the product and business strategy of the software provider, and the information obtained from buyers as well as industry experts. All these data pointers were given particular weightages, post which they were assessed. This analysis also helped analysts calculate the complete score based on which, the Retail POS system providers were ranked and positioned on the 360Quadrant.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Restaurant POS System, Retail Management System, and e-Commerce Platforms.