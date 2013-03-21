Best Roofing Contractor in Charlotte NC Provides Excellent Service, Wins Awards

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- H & S Roofing Company of Charlotte NC has a proven history of customer service since 1939. For over 70 years, H & S Roofing has been known as a local expert for not just replacing roofs in Charlotte NC, but also for their roofing repairs. Just last month, H & S Roofing was awarded another Super Service Award from AngiesList, an online customer review and satisfaction service.



One of the major benefits of having your roof replaced or repaired by Charlotte’s Roofing Expert, H & S Roofing, is that they hire only the best. Their employees are trained to not just meet customer expectations, but also to exceed them. A quick search on Google for H & S Roofing reviews will show you just how satisfied their customers are. They also have an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau, which is another highly reputable and trusted customer rating website.



The roof on a business or residential home is one of the most important parts of the building. If a roof becomes damaged or a faulty repair has been made, further damage from wind, rain or debris will occur on the property. H & S Roofing, Charlotte’s best roofing contractor, does not just have experience with roof replacements, but extensive roofing repairs as well. Contact them today for a Free Estimate on your roofing project and let them put over 70 years of experience on your roof.



