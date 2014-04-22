Best-Selling Author Kenneth G. Eade Evokes Brilliance of John Grisham with Release of Explosive Second Novel

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Rocketing to the top of two Amazon best-seller lists, ‘Predatory Kill: A Legal Thriller’ by author Kenneth G. Eade has been called “a wild ride” by critics, who believe that Eade is the one who will become “the next John Grisham” in the political and legal thriller genres.



In the vein of his wildly popular first novel, ‘An Involuntary Spy’, Eade delivers another solid and intricately plotted tale. At its core, ‘Predatory Kill’ is an examination of the chaos and corruption of the 2008 mortgage crisis, and asks the vital question: “are banks above the law?”



“When I sat down to write my second book, I sought to write an action-packed political thriller but without the clichés and tropes readers often find in other books of the genre,” says Eade. “The financial crisis fascinated me, as I know it did so many others. The reality is that the meltdown wasn’t the result of mysterious economic forces – it was the result of rampant fraud in the financial markets. And the banks never paid the price…”



Searing, exhilarating and topical, ‘Predatory Kill: A Legal Thriller’ puts a new spin on the greatest financial crisis of the age.



Synopsis:



Live the mystery and suspense of the best selling legal thriller



Can too big to fail get away with murder?



The #1 best selling legal thriller is a compelling legal novel by the best selling author of "An Involuntary Spy".



Brent Marks had paid his dues as a lawyer, having taken his share of divorces and drunk driving cases over his 20 year career, but had finally reached a place in his life where he could take on cases of social importance. What he least expected was for April Marsh's predatory lending case against the big banks for wrongful foreclosure on her parent's home to turn into a murder investigation. April's mother was murdered. Her father was beaten within an inch of his life, and she believes their predatory lender is to blame. Are banks really that above the law?



Since its release, the book has received notable acclaim from critics and readers alike.



“If you are a fan of fast-paced, action-packed thrillers that combine corruption and murder with courtroom drama, then 'Predatory Kill' by Kenneth Eade is the best choice you could ever make. The author's compelling writing and brilliant dialogue will remind you of John Grisham's first novels, which makes Kenneth Eade an author you must follow because his writing will become even better, and each new novel will take you by surprise,” from Jo Ammons, NY Book Examiner.



"Kenneth Eade is the well-known author of the bestselling political thriller "An Involuntary Spy". Recently, he has published his second novel, "Predatory Kill", which is an edge-of-your-seat legal thriller that will take readers by surprise and raise some thought-provoking questions about law and justice in the world we live in today,” from Independent Publisher News.



“Realistic dialogue, an apparently acute knowledge of the judicial system on behalf of the author, and a sympathetic cast complete the package for Predatory Kill, which could easily be made into a major Hollywood feature. This was one page-turner I couldn't put down from start to finish,” from Chloe Halston, Amazon reviewer.



‘Predatory Kill: A Legal Thriller’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1eVidt7



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About Kenneth G. Eade

Best Selling Author Kenneth G. Eade is an international business lawyer, based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in international law, Internet Law, appeals and complex litigation. He is a member of the Bar of California, the federal District Court for the Central District of California, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal. He holds a Juris Doctor in Law from Southwestern University School of Law, and a B.A. in Liberal Studies from California State University, Northridge. He is also an accomplished filmmaker and a freelance writer for the Los Angeles Daily Journal.



A writer of fiction and non-fiction, Mr. Eade is an outspoken critic of genetically modified foods and the overuse of pesticides. Since its publication in September 2013, his book, "Bless the Bees: The Pending Extinction of our Pollinators and What You Can Do to Stop It" has been a best seller. Mr. Eade's latest book is the fiction work, An Involuntary Spy: A GMO Thriller.



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